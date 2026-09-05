Nasiru Musa Idris accused Islamic scholar Sheikh Ahmad Gumi of interfering in his marriage to a Moroccan woman and blocking a police investigation

Idris alleged his wife has been in Gumi's custody for about 11 months after he brought her to the cleric for counselling

Gumi denied the allegations through his representatives and said he would sue Idris for defamation

A Kaduna man has publicly accused prominent Islamic scholar Sheikh Ahmad Gumi of meddling in his marriage and obstructing security agencies from investigating what he described as the disappearance of his Moroccan wife.

Nasiru Musa Idris made the allegations in an interview with RFI Hausa, saying his wife has been in Gumi's custody for roughly 11 months. He described the situation as deeply unjust and called on the cleric to respond to a police invitation so the matter could be properly investigated.

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi reacts as a man accused him of taking his wife Photo Credit: @BashirAhmaad

Source: Facebook

How the dispute began

Idris said he first met Gumi at a pharmacy on Isa Kaita Road in Kaduna, where he had gone with his family. He later introduced his wife to the cleric. According to Idris, the woman had no prior connections in Nigeria before he brought her into the country, having travelled to Morocco specifically to seek her hand in marriage. He said the union was contracted with the full consent of her parents and with documentation from the Nigerian embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The trouble, he said, started when Gumi reportedly insisted that he obtain an additional marriage certificate from a Sharia Court, despite the existing paperwork from Morocco and Nigeria, including a police character report. Idris said he subsequently took his wife to the cleric at Gumi's own request, after Gumi suggested she needed counselling given her young age. He alleges that from that point, the cleric began pushing for the separation of the marriage and worked to prevent any security agency from looking into her whereabouts.

Idris also challenged claims that the woman's mother had travelled to Nigeria and taken her away, saying he personally processed the mother's travel documents to facilitate her visit.

Gumi denies the claims

Speaking to Weekend Trust, Gumi denied the allegations and said he intended to sue Idris for defamation.

Malam Nasiru Ayuba, known as Dan Agaji, who serves as chairman of the Volunteers of Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna and as Gumi's personal assistant on special assignment, also rejected the allegation that the cleric was keeping the woman in his home. He said the Moroccan woman had approached Gumi on her own initiative to seek help with a personal problem, and that Gumi stepped in after she indicated she had nowhere else to turn.

Ayuba said Gumi's supporters should remain calm while the matter was being resolved, adding that the cleric had been unfairly targeted on social media. He warned that private information about Idris could be made public if circumstances required it.

Sheikh Gumi speaks on new terrorist group

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu-led federal government was urged to establish a special paramilitary to tackle the new terrorist group, Lakurawa sect, in the North.

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a prominent Islamic scholar, stated this while speaking on the recent expansion of the sect in the northern region.

The cleric maintained that the ideology of the group was yet to be known, adding that their recent attack was similar to other religious sects in the Sahel region.

Source: Legit.ng