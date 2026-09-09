APC members in Shawo Central Ward, the home ward of Senator Lola Ashiru, formally joined the PDP in Offa, Kwara State

Women in the ward took to the streets in a solidarity rally after the defection, vowing to mobilise voters for PDP in 2027

Hundreds of APC members in Governor AbdulRazaq's own political ward in Ilorin also declared support for the opposition PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has suffered a significant grassroots setback in Kwara State, with members from two politically sensitive wards publicly crossing over to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The first defection took place in Shawo Central Ward in Offa Local Government Area, the home ward of Kwara South senator, Lola Ashiru. Members gathered for a formal declaration led by Comrade Ezekiel Adepoju, who told those present that they had been won over by the leadership of former Senate President and PDP figure, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki. The defectors described the PDP as a more suitable platform for the political future of both Offa and Kwara State at large.

Shortly after the declaration, women from the ward joined in large numbers, moving through the community in a solidarity rally. They sang traditional songs and pledged to work towards a PDP victory at the polls, with their chants expressing backing for Saraki's leadership and a commitment to mobilising voters across Offa Local Government Area.

Political observers noted the significance of the defection coming specifically from Shawo Central Ward, given its connection to Senator Ashiru, and described it as a sign of deepening competition for grassroots loyalty in the area ahead of 2027.

APC also loses ground in Ilorin

In a separate development in Ilorin, hundreds of APC members from the political ward of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq declared their support for the PDP. The group, led by Mr Taofeek Mohammed, told journalists that disappointment with the APC administration and concerns about the direction of governance in Kwara State had driven their decision.

Mohammed said the move carried a clear political message, particularly because it originated from the governor's own political base. He added that true political strength was not determined by government messaging or online claims, but by the trust and confidence of ordinary people.

Source: Legit.ng