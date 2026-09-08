A Nigerian man shared a 2011 encounter with a junior pastor who got into his car near RCCG on Aba Road in Port Harcourt

The pastor delivered a detailed prophecy about the man's supposed future within minutes of entering the vehicle, then requested a seed of N100,000

The poster revealed key facts that directly contradicted the pastor's vision before dropping him off at Rumuola junction

Akin Olaoye, a Nigerian man based in the United States, has gone viral on X after recounting a 2011 encounter with a junior pastor in Port Harcourt who delivered a personalised prophecy and then requested N100,000 as a seed offering all within minutes of climbing into his car.

Olaoye, with the unsername, @akintollgate, shared the story on 4 September 2026, and it quickly drew over 121,000 views as readers reacted to the boldness of the encounter.

Man shares encounter with pastor who requested N100k seed. Photo credit: NurPhoto, Marco Longari/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Pastor delivers prophecy inside man's car

According to @akintollgate, he had stopped near the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on Aba Road in Port Harcourt to pick up a friend. The friend arrived with a junior pastor, who joined them in the vehicle. Before five minutes had passed, the pastor announced he had a word from God.

The prophecy was that @akintollgate would become a great man, travel overseas, receive divine blessings, marry a loving wife, and father two girls and one boy. The pastor then capped the declaration by asking the Nigerian man to sow a seed of N100,000 into his life.

What the pastor did not know was that Olaoye was already sitting on a bundle of N1 million, freshly withdrawn from the bank ahead of his return flight to the United States.

Rather than confront the man of God immediately, Olaoye kept calm. When they reached Rumuola junction and the pastor made to alight, Olaoye addressed him directly. He told the pastor he was a Nigerian living in America who had simply come home for a visit. He had a wife, two sons, and was expecting a daughter, a reality that turned the pastor's prophecy inside out on nearly every point.

Sharing his story on X, he said:

"In 2011, I once stopped by RCCG on Aba Road in PH to pick up a friend. He was in the company of a junior pastor who got into the car and not up to 5 minutes he said he had a prophesy “That I will be a great man, I will travel overseas and the lord will bless me greatly. I will find a loving wife and he could see me giving birth to two girls and one boy”. He ended his prophecy in the back seat of the car with me sowing a seed of N100,000 in his life."

"Apparently I had a bundle of N1m I just cashed from the Bank as I was on my way back to the U.S. I asked “bros where are you dropping”, he said Rumuola junction."

"I said “when I stop I will find you something”. As I prepared to drop him, I told him I lived in America and was visiting PH. I have a wife with 2 boys and we are expecting a girl."

"I told him his prophecy is for the car behind me. He alighted from the vehicle with a lot of shame and I drove off calmly!"

"I warned my friend “oh boy, no dey try that kind nonsense with me”!"

See Olaoye's original post that sparked the conversation below:

Pastor Tobi stage walk-show with Peller, Jarvis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's controversial street march in London, which drew attention and sparked outrage among social media users.

As questions arose regarding the purpose of the procession, many recalled Pastor Tobi's troubled history, including regulatory issues surrounding his previous church and the ongoing scrutiny over his public persona.

Source: Legit.ng