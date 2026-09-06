A squash tournament was held in Lagos on September 1, 2026, on what would have been retired SP Maria Catherine Ebomah's birthday

The competition was organised to celebrate Ebomah's legacy of supporting young squash talents in Nigeria, particularly trainees at Headwaters Squash Academy in Lagos

Organisers confirmed the event will become an annual fixture, with the 2027 edition expected to grow into a national competition

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering sports in Nigeria and across Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos - A squash competition was staged in Lagos on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, to mark what would have been the birthday of retired Senior Police Officer Maria Catherine Ebomah, who died before the occasion could be celebrated with her.

Legit.ng attended the final of the event, which was held in West Africa’s leading social hub.

Squash tourney in Lagos honours the late Maria Ebomah.

Source: Original

Squash competition honours Ebomah's legacy

The tournament served as the first posthumous tribute to Ebomah, a former police field events athlete whose support for young squash players spanned her years of active service at the Police College and continued after her retirement. Her involvement with Headwaters Squash Academy was cited by organisers as central to why squash was chosen as the vehicle for honouring her memory.

The idea was first conceived by squash stakeholder Seun Peters, who originally planned it as a birthday commemoration. Ebomah's son, Solomon, later joined as a sponsor and helped scale the event into a more substantial competition. Preserving her reputation as a philanthropist and advocate for young athletes was described as a key motivation behind the initiative.

Among the competitors who took part in the event in Lagos were Tosin Bejide, Friday Daniel, Daniel Eniafoghe, Ejiro Richard, Godspower Ejiro, Karen Kagbu, Favour Kagbu, Annabel, Emmanuel Yakubu, Andra and Emmanuel Thomas. Bejide emerged as the winner, taking home N100,000, while Daniel finished as runner-up and earned N80,000. Eniafoghe placed third and received N50,000.

Following the 2026 edition's success, the squash tournament is set to return annually, with organisers planning to expand it into a national event in 2027.

Source: Original

Squash event set for bigger future

Legit.ng understands that the tournament will return every year. The 2027 edition is expected to run beyond a single day and graduate into a national competition. Solomon Ebomah and his siblings will determine whether future editions are structured as age-category events or senior open competitions.

Organisers stated that the planned expansion reflects a wider ambition to grow the sport across Nigeria, while keeping Ebomah's contributions to youth development at the heart of the effort.

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Source: Legit.ng