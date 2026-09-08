LG Electronics wins Best Brand of IFA 2026 at the prestigious IFA Innovation Awards

The OLED evo AI W6 was recognised for its revolutionary design and integration in modern homes

LG Sound Suite AI honoured for innovative audio flexibility and immersive listening experiences

LG Electronics has emerged as the recipient of the Best Brand of IFA 2026 title at the second annual IFA Innovation Awards, alongside multiple recognitions across home entertainment, display and audio categories.

The top honour places LG among the leading technology brands recognised at the global awards programme, with its latest products receiving accolades for innovation, design and their potential impact on the consumer technology market.

LG Takes Top IFA 2026 Honour as OLED TVs, Audio Systems Earn Multiple Awards

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OLED evo AI W6 takes home entertainment award

Leading LG’s list of category wins is the LG OLED evo AI W6 True Wireless Wallpaper TV, which was named Best in Home & Entertainment.

The television was recognised for advancing LG’s Wallpaper TV concept with an ultra-thin 9mm design, True Wireless connectivity and Hyper Radiant Colour Technology.

The combination of display technology and minimalist design reflects LG’s approach to reducing visible cables and equipment while allowing televisions to integrate more naturally into modern living spaces.

The award also highlights the growing convergence between technology and interior design, as manufacturers increasingly focus on products that deliver advanced performance without adding visual clutter.

LG Sound Suite AI recognised for audio innovation

In the audio category, LG Sound Suite AI was named Best in Audio for its Dolby Atmos FlexConnect sound ecosystem.

The system is designed to give users greater flexibility in how speakers are positioned and combined within a home environment. This approach allows immersive audio setups to be adapted to different spaces and listening preferences.

The recognition adds to LG’s growing presence in home audio, where flexibility and personalised entertainment experiences are becoming increasingly important.

Five products receive Honoree distinctions

LG also secured five Honoree awards across its display and audio portfolio.

The LG OLED evo G6 was recognised for its picture performance and use of Hyper Radiant Colour Technology, while the LG Micro RGB evo (MRGB96) was honoured for its RGB-based display technology aimed at delivering high colour volume and luminance on large-format screens.

The LG Mini RGB evo (MRGB88) also received an Honoree distinction for extending RGB display technology into a more accessible form factor, with an emphasis on picture quality, energy efficiency and everyday usability.

Meanwhile, the LG StanbyME 2 Max was recognised for its movable screen design, which allows entertainment and other content experiences to extend beyond conventional television setups.

In the audio category, the LG xboom Stage 501 earned an Honoree award for its focus on high-output sound designed for social gatherings, live entertainment and larger listening environments.

LG showcases style as it clinches top awards in Nigeria. Credit: LG

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Recognition across multiple technology categories

LG’s performance at the IFA Innovation Awards spans televisions, displays, personal entertainment and audio, reflecting the breadth of its latest consumer technology portfolio.

The Best Brand of IFA 2026 distinction, combined with its category wins and five Honoree awards, represents a significant showing for the company at one of Europe’s major technology industry events.

LG highlights energy-saving refrigerators

Legit.ng earlier reported that LG Electronics has drawn attention to a range of inverter-powered refrigerators as Nigerian households continue to face rising electricity costs and inflation-driven pressure on family budgets.

The company said its refrigerator lineup is designed to improve household energy efficiency while helping families manage food preservation and reduce long-term utility expenses.

Source: Legit.ng