Public holidays in Nigeria, one of Africa's most populous nations, decide when offices pause , schools shut , and travel plans quietly take form

Several work-free days, a mix of national observances and cultural occasions , fall in the last quarter of 2026

Public holidays provide a sense of relief, especially in a country where things can often feel chaotic, with people battling economic stress and political drama

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Besides marking important historical dates, public holidays allow Nigerians to relax, explore, celebrate, and connect.

Legit.ng highlights the public holidays in the Year 2026, helping you plan accordingly.

Public holidays allow citizens to unwind and relax, just as they take a break from work. Photo credits: @BTOofficial, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Nigeria’s 2026 public holidays list

Good Friday: April 3

For the Year 2026, Good Friday falls on Friday, April 3.

Good Friday is a Christian holiday to mark the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death on Calvary.

Easter holiday: April 5

While Easter Sunday is on April 5, Easter Monday for 2026 will be marked on Monday, April 6.

Easter is also a Christian holiday that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It takes place three days after Jesus's death on Good Friday.

Eid-el-Fitr 2026: March

Eid-el-Fitr 2026 is on the evening of Thursday, March 19, 2026 and Friday, March 20. The dates may vary. It is noteworthy that Muslims in Nigeria follow the final announcement of Sa'ad Abubakar, the president-general of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

Eid-el-Fitr is a holiday celebrated by Muslims and commemorates the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in which Muslims fast daily from before dawn until sunset.

International Workers Day: May 1

Friday, May 1, 2026, is International Workers Day. It is also called Labour Day and May Day.

Labour Day is celebrated every year on May 1 to commemorate the struggles and sacrifices of the workers' and labours' movement.

Democracy Day: June 12

Democracy Day celebration is a very important celebration for Nigeria as it marks the country's strides in democratic governance.

On Friday, June 12, 2026, the Bola Tinubu government will declare a public holiday to allow citizens to remember and commemorate how the country returned to democracy in 1999.

Eid-el-Kabir: May

Eid-el-Kabir, also known as Eid-al-Adha, may be celebrated on Wednesday, May 27 (tentative date). It is, however, subject to the sighting of the moon. Thursday, May 28, may also be Eid-el-Kabir's additional public holiday.

It follows the completion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The FG is expected to declare more than one day as a public holiday.

Eid-el-Maulud: August 2026

In August, the federal government will declare a public holiday to mark the Eid-el-Maulud.

It is the time set aside to mark the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

For Nigeria in 2026, Eid-el-Maulud is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, August 25, though some sources suggest Wednesday, August 26, depending on moon sighting, as it marks the 12th day of the Islamic month of Rabi' al-Awwal.

Nigeria Independence Day: Thursday, October 1

Nigeria's Independence Day is on Thursday, October 1, 2026.

It is the day set aside to mark Nigeria's independence from the British colonial government. In October 2026, Nigeria will mark its 66th anniversary.

Christmas in Nigeria is celebrated on December 25th, with December 26th (Boxing Day) also being a public holiday. Photo credit: @ecobank_nigeria

Source: Twitter

Christmas: Friday, December 25

Friday, December 25, 2026, is another public holiday: Christmas Day.

Christmas is a Christian festival to remember the birth of Jesus Christ.

The Christmas season, especially in the West, is a mix of pre-Christian, Christian, and secular traditions. What is interesting is the etymology of the word Christmas. It literally means Christian Mass. It is a shortened form of Christ’s Mass.

Christmas is a time of spiritual reflection on the important foundations of the Christian faith. It is also a celebration. Christians celebrate God’s love for the world through the birth of Jesus during Christmas.

Boxing Day: Saturday, December 26

Boxing Day is the holiday celebrated the day after Christmas Day.

It is traditionally celebrated in Great Britain and some Commonwealth countries, including Nigeria.

FG announces Christmas, New Year holidays

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government declared Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year holidays.

The administration disclosed the public holiday dates and urged Nigerians to make the most of the festive season.

Source: Legit.ng