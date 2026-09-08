The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, received Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown at his palace in Ile-Ife on Monday

Brown was formally given the Yoruba name 'Babatunde' during the royal visit, with traditional rulers and palace officials present

The Ooni used the occasion to call on people of African descent in the diaspora to reconnect with their ancestral roots

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown received a royal welcome in Ile-Ife on Monday when the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, formally bestowed on him the traditional Yoruba name "Babatunde" during a visit to the ancient city.

The NBA player was received at the Ooni's palace in the company of traditional rulers and palace officials.

The Ooni of Ife on Monday, hosted American basketball star Jaylen Brown and bestowed on him the traditional Yoruba name, “Babatunde.” Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant

Source: Getty Images

According to Sodiq Lawal, the Ooni's Senior Media Officer, "Babatunde" translates as "the father has returned" or "the ancestor has returned."

In a post on X by the Afenifere National Youth Council, Ogunwusi framed the name as more than a ceremonial gesture, describing it as an ancestral identity meant to formally tie Brown to his Yoruba lineage and cultural heritage.

"This is to certify that you have been officially issued Babatunde as your traditional and ancestral name," the monarch told Brown.

"Henceforth, you shall be known as Babatunde Jaylen Brown."

Ooni speaks on Yoruba heritage

The Ooni used the occasion to speak about Ile-Ife's place as the spiritual and historical heart of Yoruba civilisation.

He noted that the transatlantic slave trade and forced migration had torn apart families and communities across Africa and the diaspora who shared common ancestral originsm, PM Express reports.

Ogunwusi said Brown's presence in Ile-Ife offered a chance for the basketball star to reconnect with his heritage and draw on the generations of history the palace has preserved, including records of Yoruba royal lineages, ancestral history, and cultural traditions.

He encouraged people of African descent around the world to visit places tied to their ancestry, saying such trips could deepen their appreciation of African identity, culture, and history.

Greater engagement between continental Africans and those in the diaspora, he added, would strengthen bonds across communities.

The monarch also expressed confidence that the name Babatunde would bring Brown good fortune and deepen his connection to Yoruba culture going forward.

Brown expressed gratitude to the Ooni for the warm reception he received during the visit.

The Celtics star said the experience gave him a chance to learn more about his heritage and called on others to make the effort to explore and understand their own ancestral roots.

Governor Adeleke prostrates before Ooni of Ife

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke's recent visit to the Ooni of Ife, where he presented his Certificate of Return following his re-election.

The event, which showcased both cultural respect and joyous celebration, has generated significant buzz online.

Source: Legit.ng