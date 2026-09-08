Nigeria's next federal public holiday falls in early October, marking the West African country's Independence Day

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government is expected to declare the day a public holiday, giving Nigerians a day off work

Nigeria marks 66 years since gaining independence from Britain on October 1, 1960, under the prime minister at the time, Tafawa Balewa

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria’s next federal public holiday is Independence Day, giving workers and families across the country a break from their usual work and business activities as the nation celebrates the special occasion.

Legit.ng reports that the President Bola Tinubu administration is expected to officially declare the day a public holiday, as has been the tradition in previous years.

Nigeria’s ministry of interior, under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, is set to declare a nationwide public holiday for Independence Day 2026. Photo credit: @Dolusegun16

Source: Twitter

On that date, Nigeria will mark 66 years since it broke free from British colonial rule in 1960.

Workers across the country are expected to stay home while government officials and state institutions hold events to commemorate the occasion.

Nigeria's road to Independence

Nigeria formally gained independence on October 1, 1960, ending decades of British colonisation. The first government to take office that day was led by then-Prime Minister Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, who headed an Executive Council.

That government was a coalition of conservative parties. The Northern People's Congress, which was predominantly Hausa and Muslim, joined forces with the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons, which was mainly Igbo. The Action Group, largely Yoruba in composition and relatively liberal in outlook, served as the opposition.

Nigeria's push for self-rule was part of a broader independence wave that swept across the African continent during the mid-20th century. After World War Two, Britain recognised that the momentum for independence had grown too strong to ignore and began steering its Colony and Protectorate of Nigeria towards a self-governance model, which eventually culminated in the handover of power in 1960.

Nigeria marks her 66th Independence Day anniversary on Thursday, October 1, 2026. Photo credit: Wong Yu Liang/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

What happens on Independence Day?

Each year, the federal government officially gazettes October 1 as a national public holiday.

State and federal institutions typically organise parades, cultural displays, and official ceremonies to mark the anniversary.

Citizens are given the day off, and flag-raising events are held in government houses across the country's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

With October 1, 2026 falling on a Thursday, Nigerians in Lagos, Abuja, and elsewhere can look forward to a public holiday at the start of October as the country celebrates its Independence Day.

Read more on public holidays

Workers to enjoy holiday in Rwanda

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rwanda declared a public holiday to mark Umuganura Day, a national harvest festival with roots stretching back to pre-colonial times.

Umuganura is a festival that gives thanks to God and ancestors for the bounty of the land and marks the collective effort of communities in cultivating it.

The announcement concerning the work-free day, which came from the Ministry of Public Service and Labour, applies to workers across all sectors, both public and private.

Source: Legit.ng