A social media user told Umar Yar'Adua, son of Nigeria's late president, that his father was nearly head of state at the same age

The comment appeared under a boxing training clip Umar shared online, drawing a sharp response from the former president's son

Umar pushed back with a passionate defence of his right to carve his own path, separate from his father's political legacy

The son of Nigeria's late former President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua has fired back at a critic who questioned his choice to pursue boxing instead of following in his father's political footsteps.

Umar Yar'Adua posted a boxing training clip on social media that attracted an unexpected comment. The critic wrote: "At this age, your father was nearly head of state. You are here; you are wasting your time."

Yar’Adua’s son makes waves online over a passionate response to critic. Credit: umaryaradua

Source: Instagram

Rather than ignoring the jab, Yar'Adua addressed it head-on with a lengthy and candid response that quickly drew attention online.

Umar Defends His Own Path

Umar acknowledged that his father had indeed accomplished a great deal by a young age, but firmly rejected the idea that he needed to measure himself against that standard.

"My father had his path. I have mine. And I think one of the worst things you can do with your life is spend it trying to become who everyone expects you to be," he said, adding that the pressure is especially intense for those born into families with notable achievements.

He said people constantly tell him to go into politics or business, and question why he is boxing. While he expressed respect for those who came before him, he insisted their accomplishments belong to them alone.

Yar’Adua’s son speaks up following criticism of his career. Credit: yaradua

Source: Instagram

What Boxing Means to Umar Yar'Adua

For Umar, boxing is more than a sport. It represents a space where his family name carries no weight and offers no advantage.

"When I step inside that ring, my father's name doesn't matter. My family's name doesn't throw the punches for me. If I win, I earned it. And if I lose, I can't blame my father, my family, my opponent, or anybody else. If I lose, that's on me. And I love that kind of accountability," he said.

He was candid about the uncertainty surrounding his boxing career, acknowledging it may or may not lead somewhere significant. Even so, he stood firmly behind his decision.

"I'd rather fail chasing a life that was actually mine than succeed at becoming somebody that everyone else wanted me to be," he said.

Umar closed his response with a pointed message for anyone navigating similar expectations:

"Respect the people who came before you. But at some point, you have to live your own life because you only get one. My father wrote his story, and I'm writing mine."

Recall that Umaru Musa Yar'Adua died on May 5, 2010, at the age of 58 at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The TikTok video of Umar Yar'Adua's response to criticism of his career is below:

Late President Buhari's daughter appreciates Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that one of late Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughters, Aisha, spoke glowingly about him, as the country continues to grieve his passing.

Aisha Hanan Buhari, one of Buhari's younger children, said losing her father was like losing a part of herself.

“What I will miss most about him is his sense of humour. I look up to him as a part of me,” Hanan said.

She appreciated Nigerians who bore no grudge against her late father, a remark that triggered reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng