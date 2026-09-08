Portable responded to Zlatan's ritual claims in a video posted on his Instagram page on Monday, September 7, 2026

The street pop star made explosive allegations about the source of Zlatan's N500m and the company he keeps

Portable also addressed the viral soft drinks bathing video, offering his own explanation for what it was really about

The ongoing feud between Portable and Zlatan has taken a sharp turn after the Zazu crooner fired back at his colleague with a string of serious allegations.

The drama between the two Nigerian street pop acts had been building for some time, sparked by Zlatan publicly displaying his account balance online. Portable questioned the legitimacy of the funds, and the back-and-forth quickly spilled into a very public war of words, with fans on both sides picking camps.

Reactions as Portable fires back at Zlatan, labels him a thief and makes grave allegations. Photo credit@portablebaeby/@zlatan

Source: Instagram

Portable hits back with strong claims

In a video uploaded to his Instagram page on Monday, 7 September 2026, Portable dismissed Zlatan's accusation that he engages in money rituals. He went further, calling Zlatan a thief and alleging that the singer deals in substances.

He also claimed that the people in Zlatan's circle are criminals, arguing that this guilt extends to Zlatan by association.

The Zazu crooner also disputed the ownership of the N500m displayed in Zlatan's account, insisting it is "loader" money that does not actually belong to the singer.

He went on to advise Zlatan to stop presenting himself as a musician and simply admit to being a businessman, given what he claims is the true origin of the funds.

Portable makes an allegation against Zlatan as feud deepens. Photo credit@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable explains the soft drinks video

The singer also took the opportunity to address a previously circulating clip in which he was seen bathing with soft drinks. He denied that the act had anything to do with money rituals, insisting it was done for good luck, specifically to help him continue travelling abroad and attract good fortune. He ended his statement with a warning, telling Zlatan that his secrets would eventually come to light.

Here is the Instagram video of Portable dragging Zlatan and making allegations against him below:

What fans are saying

The video triggered a wave of reactions online, with many users finding the entire situation more amusing than alarming.

@b0y_classic wrote:

"Over 20 videos on top another man money"

@rayshow_braize commented:

"Olorin Beer Parlour you don see 500m before na why you always beg for car Oni ilara oshi Omo Oko Iyano ilogbo."

@seanteewhy said:

"Nah person acct balance Dey stress this one like this."

@mcgabbi reacted:

"lol portable you've forgotten this guy is not your mate in anything properties wey this guy get alone you never sing zazuu when he begin buy houses."

@adedoja_olawale wrote:

"Lol that 500M suppose dey motivate you to work harder than you do oh no be to dey talk all these plenty talk ohh."

@clevaboi_paloma commented:

"So you dont know cars wey Zlatan get sha or you tot he dey pay small smal like u? His ice chain self pass 500m @zlatan_ibile idan buruku"

Portable thanks Sina Rambo over N3m gift

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian street-pop singer Portable publicly expressed his appreciation to Sina Rambo, the son of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, after reportedly receiving a N3 million gift from him.

The singer took to social media to share a screenshot of his conversation with Sina Rambo, showing the exchange surrounding the financial gift. Portable thanked him for the gesture and used the opportunity to speak about his relationship with prominent figures in the Nigerian entertainment and political space.

In his post, Portable also explained why he frequently calls out Afrobeats superstar Davido publicly. The singer has been involved in several online exchanges with Davido in the past, with their interactions often generating heated reactions from fans.

Source: Legit.ng