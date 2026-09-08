Afrobeats star Davido took to X to share a bold prediction about Nigeria's upcoming 2027 general elections

The singer's second post hinted that January 2027 would leave many Nigerians shocked and confused

Davido's comments quickly drew thousands of reactions from fans and critics questioning his political stance

Afrobeats superstar Davido has stirred conversation online after posting a pair of cryptic tweets about Nigeria's upcoming 2027 general elections.

The singer, whose full name is David Adeleke, dropped the comments on Monday, 7 September, sparking immediate debate among his millions of followers on X.

Davido's prediction about 2027 elections has fans buzzing. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

In the first post, Davido wrote that the upcoming elections are "looking like it's boutta be a movie," offering no further explanation.

His second post was arguably more pointed. The Grammy-nominated artist suggested that January would "shock a lot of pple," adding that the period would be characterised by "high bp mixed with confusion."

Davido leaves many talking following tweets about upcoming elections. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's tweet about upcoming elections is below:

Another tweet by Davido is below:

Nigeria's 2027 Elections Draw Attention

Nigeria's next general elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027, when voters will decide the president and vice president, as well as members of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

State governorship elections and House of Assembly polls are expected to follow on February 6, 2027.

Davido's posts did not specify any candidate or party, but the timing and tone were enough to set off a wave of responses from fans and political observers alike.

Fans React to Davido's Political Comments

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions on Twitter, read them below:

@etienomartin wrote:

"You're the only one you can help us from Tinubu hands 🥹"

@segunolorn fired back:

"No be Tinubu you go work for? Na the gullible one's I dey pity"

@Tycoonjo challenged the singer directly:

"Who are you supporting. I would love you to put the same energy you put for your uncle. It's youth decided o'clock"

@Kingsleytorsen was left puzzled by the posts:

"Oga you be politician or a musician I no understand your move again ooo😂"

The tweets come at a time when political chatter in Nigeria is growing louder ahead of what is expected to be a highly competitive election cycle.

Recall that Davido was active during the Osun state governorship election, which saw his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, emerge victorious.

Davido drops cryptic message amid ongoing feud with Erigga

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido sparked fresh reactions after sharing a cryptic message on X amid his ongoing feud with rapper Erigga.

The Afrobeats star’s post came after Erigga criticised musicians from wealthy families, prompting Davido to defend artists who came from family money.

Erigga later called Davido the “Ambassador of Rich Kids” and accused him of bullying people without similar privileges.

Source: Legit.ng