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Just In: 5 EFCC Staff Facing Prosecution, Reason Emerges, Video Trends
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Just In: 5 EFCC Staff Facing Prosecution, Reason Emerges, Video Trends

by  Bada Yusuf
2 min read
  • EFCC chairman Ola Olukoyede revealed that more than five of his own staff are currently facing prosecution for corruption and financial malpractice
  • Olukoyede made the claim in a video shared on his social media page on Monday, September 7, 2026
  • The EFCC boss also disclosed that over 40 staff have been dismissed in under three years, with more case files currently being prepared

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The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman, Ola Olukoyede, has said that more than five staff members of the anti-corruption agency are currently being prosecuted for corruption and financial malpractice, with additional case files in preparation.

Olukoyede made the disclosure in a video shared on his official social media page on Monday, September 7.

Ola Olukoyede, the chairman of the EFCC, has disclosed that more that five officers of the anti-graft agency, are facing prosecution.
Ola Olukoyede says five EFCC officers are facing prosecution over corruption Photo Credit: @officialEFCC
Source: Twitter

The EFCC boss said he inherited a troubling picture when he resumed office, with reports of operatives living in upscale Maitama properties and driving Range Rovers. When asked to account for such assets, some staff claimed the vehicles and houses were gifts from relatives abroad.

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EFCC's gift and hospitality policy

That pattern of unverifiable "gifts" prompted the commission to introduce a formal Gift and Hospitality Policy. Under the policy, any asset above a set threshold must be declared and officially registered. The commission also drew a clear line between traditional gifts that staff may accept and those they may not.

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As part of a broader internal reform effort, the EFCC renamed its Department of Internal Affairs the Department of Ethics and Integrity, a move Olukoyede described as reflecting the unit's true function of internal cleansing.

He said more than 40 staff have been dismissed for corruption and financial malpractice in under three years, and noted that the prosecutions already underway are being handled in open court, meaning members of the public can follow the proceedings directly.

Why Olukoyede says he went further than dismissal

Olukoyede pushed back against any suggestion that EFCC staff caught in wrongdoing should face only internal discipline. He questioned how it would be justifiable to prosecute individuals in other ministries, departments, and agencies while merely dismissing those within his own commission for the same conduct.

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"If I investigate and prosecute people in other MDAs for this, why would I merely dismiss my own?" he said.

See the video of Olukoyede's statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
EFCCFederal Government Of NigeriaFederal High Court Of NigeriaEconomic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)
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