EFCC chairman Ola Olukoyede revealed that more than five of his own staff are currently facing prosecution for corruption and financial malpractice

Olukoyede made the claim in a video shared on his social media page on Monday, September 7, 2026

The EFCC boss also disclosed that over 40 staff have been dismissed in under three years, with more case files currently being prepared

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman, Ola Olukoyede, has said that more than five staff members of the anti-corruption agency are currently being prosecuted for corruption and financial malpractice, with additional case files in preparation.

Olukoyede made the disclosure in a video shared on his official social media page on Monday, September 7.

Ola Olukoyede says five EFCC officers are facing prosecution over corruption Photo Credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

The EFCC boss said he inherited a troubling picture when he resumed office, with reports of operatives living in upscale Maitama properties and driving Range Rovers. When asked to account for such assets, some staff claimed the vehicles and houses were gifts from relatives abroad.

EFCC's gift and hospitality policy

That pattern of unverifiable "gifts" prompted the commission to introduce a formal Gift and Hospitality Policy. Under the policy, any asset above a set threshold must be declared and officially registered. The commission also drew a clear line between traditional gifts that staff may accept and those they may not.

As part of a broader internal reform effort, the EFCC renamed its Department of Internal Affairs the Department of Ethics and Integrity, a move Olukoyede described as reflecting the unit's true function of internal cleansing.

He said more than 40 staff have been dismissed for corruption and financial malpractice in under three years, and noted that the prosecutions already underway are being handled in open court, meaning members of the public can follow the proceedings directly.

Why Olukoyede says he went further than dismissal

Olukoyede pushed back against any suggestion that EFCC staff caught in wrongdoing should face only internal discipline. He questioned how it would be justifiable to prosecute individuals in other ministries, departments, and agencies while merely dismissing those within his own commission for the same conduct.

"If I investigate and prosecute people in other MDAs for this, why would I merely dismiss my own?" he said.

See the video of Olukoyede's statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng