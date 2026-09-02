Uber announced it is winding down all operations in Nigeria effective September 2, 2026, after 12 years in the country

The ride-hailing company said the decision followed a thorough review of its business in Nigeria

Uber set September 23, 2026 as the deadline for users to submit any final account-related enquiries

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Uber has confirmed it will cease operations in Nigeria on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, ending a 12-year run in one of Africa's largest markets.

The American ride-hailing giant broke the news to its Nigerian users via email, saying the move came after a careful assessment of its business in the country, Vanguard reported.

Uber acknowledged the role it played in everyday Nigerian life. Photo credit: Silicon Nigeria

Source: UGC

"After a thorough review of our business, we have made the tough decision to wind down our operations in Nigeria, effective 2 September 2026," the company wrote in the message.

Uber's 12 Years in Nigeria

Uber launched in Lagos in 2014, becoming one of the dominant platforms linking passengers with independent drivers across the country.

Over more than a decade, millions of Nigerians relied on the app for daily commutes, visits to family, and general movement around their cities.

In its farewell message, Uber acknowledged the role it played in everyday Nigerian life.

"Since we first launched in Lagos in 2014, it has been an absolute privilege to be a part of your daily life connecting you with independent transportation providers," the company said.

Uber also apologised to affected users, recognising that the sudden exit would disrupt familiar routines.

"We know this may cause disruption to your routine, and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience," the message read.

What Uber users should do next

The company urged Nigerian customers with outstanding account matters to reach out before September 23, 2026, the deadline it set for handling any final enquiries as it completes the wind-down process.

Uber’s operations in Nigeria have faced persistent challenges over the years, particularly from drivers who have repeatedly protested against low fares, commission charges and what they described as poor treatment by the company.

The ride-hailing firm also raised its fares by 13% in an effort to improve drivers’ earnings and cushion the impact of rising fuel costs, which had significantly increased the cost of running vehicles.

Nigeria is not the only African or Asian market Uber has withdrawn from. Since launching in 2009, the global ride-hailing company has pulled out of 14 countries across the two regions as it reviewed its operations and business strategy in different markets.

Uber's departure marks a major shift in Nigeria's ride-hailing landscape, where the company had spent over a decade competing with other platforms for market share.

The exit leaves a significant gap in a sector that has grown considerably since Uber first arrived in the country.

Since launching in 2009, Uber has pulled out of 14 countries. Photo credit: Uber

Source: UGC

Travellers announce new taxi fares at airports

Legit.ng earlier reported that passengers at Lagos airport reported paying up to N30,000 for short trips as restrictions hit ride-hailing services at the airport.

One traveller said a trip from the airport to Ikeja cost N30,000 through airport taxis, compared to N6,000 for the same route on InDrive.

FAAN denied a blanket ban on Uber and Bolt, saying it is in talks with operators over vehicle standards and fare regulation.

Source: Legit.ng