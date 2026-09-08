Breaking: INEC Announces Date for By-Elections in 4 States
- INEC announced September 19 as the date for five by-elections across four Nigerian states
- The elections cover one federal constituency in Gombe and four state constituencies in Bauchi, Delta and Kano
- INEC's chief press secretary disclosed the date in an interview with NAN on Tuesday, September 8, in Abuja
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The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled five by-elections for September 19, spanning four states across Nigeria.
Tunde Oketola, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, confirmed the date during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday, September 8, in Abuja. He said the five contests cover one federal constituency and four state constituencies.
Federal and state seats up for contest
At the federal level, voters in the Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency in Gombe State will go to the polls to fill a vacant seat in the House of Representatives, Nation reported.
The four state-level elections will be held simultaneously in Bauchi, Delta and Kano states.
In Bauchi, the affected constituencies are Disina and Sakwa. Delta State will conduct a by-election in the Udu State Constituency, while Kano State will hold one in Dawakin Kudu.
Oketola did not specify the reasons behind the vacancies in the five constituencies, but by-elections are typically called following the death, resignation or disqualification of a sitting lawmaker, Vanguard reported.
INEC announces what can undermine 2027 poll
Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) warned that artificial intelligence-driven disinformation now ranks among the most serious threats facing the credibility of Nigeria's 2027 general elections, as the commission races to complete a full audit of its technology infrastructure and weigh whether to conduct a mock presidential election before the polls.
INEC Chairman Prof Joash Amupitan, SAN, delivered the warning on Wednesday in Abuja, at the 13th Annual International Conference of the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944