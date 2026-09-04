Minister of Defence General Christopher Musa confirmed the coup plot against President Tinubu was genuine and not a fabricated allegation

Musa said DSS and NIA were still investigating suspects, including allegations against former minister Jimmy Presiba

The defence minister disclosed that some suspects had been taken to court while others linked to the plot remained at large

Nigeria's Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, has confirmed that the reported coup attempt against President Bola Tinubu was genuine, describing the plotters as misguided individuals driven by personal ambition rather than any concrete political grievance.

Musa made the remarks in an interview, saying the plotters had no strong justification for what they attempted.

Breaking: Defence Minister Releases New Information About Those Plotting to Overthrow Tinubu

Source: UGC

"That it was real, and they actually wanted to do it for whatever reason. And again, when you start hearing why they wanted to do it, just know that they're just a bunch of misguided individuals that went into it for just no reason," he said.

Motive behind the coup plot

The minister said investigators believe those involved were drawn in partly by nostalgia for past military rule, when officers rose quickly to positions of power as governors and ministers.

He described this as a desire to personally benefit from a return to military governance rather than any genuine concern for the country.

Musa also raised concern about a colonel he held responsible for dragging junior officers into the scheme, saying those young officers may never fully recover from the consequences.

"Even if today they are being released, mentally they cannot be the same because they understand that they've really, really erred," he said, adding that some of them were likely misled about what they were getting into.

Status investigation and court proceedings

On the status of suspects, including allegations surrounding former minister Jimmy Presiba, Musa said the Department of State Services (DSS) and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) are still conducting investigations.

He explained that authorities are being careful not to charge anyone without sufficient evidence.

Cases involving those considered the main actors have already been referred to the courts. Musa confirmed that some individuals linked to the plot, including guards and staff at the Presidential Villa clinic accused of aiding the scheme, are part of the ongoing investigation.

He added that a number of suspects have not yet been found.

"What they do is that they try to make sure that we don't put the blame on any innocent individual," he said, noting that only those clearly identified as central to the plot would face prosecution.

Defence minister calls for commitment to democracy

Musa used the occasion to call on members of the armed forces to remain loyal to Nigeria's democratic order, warning that allowing themselves to be manipulated would destroy their own futures.

He acknowledged that democracy comes with its own difficulties but argued that Nigeria must work through those challenges rather than abandon the system.

"The democracy has its own challenges. We can see in the U.S. they are still battling with it after 200 and something years," he said.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng