AEDC told customers in several Abuja neighbourhoods to expect temporary load shedding starting September 3, 2026

The power cuts will run for two weeks as part of network rehabilitation works across affected areas

AEDC said the exercise is meant to improve electricity reliability and boost supply capacity for customers

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has warned residents in several parts of the Nigerian capital to expect temporary power interruptions as it carries out network rehabilitation works.

The company made this known in a public notice dated Thursday, September 3, 2026, listing dozens of streets, government offices, and commercial areas across Maitama and its surrounding districts as the zones that will be affected.

AEDC warns customers in Maitama, Usuma Street and other Abuja areas of temporary load shedding Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Among the locations named are Usuma Street, Gana Street, Kunene Close, Pope John Paul, Holy See, Russian Embassy, Japanese Embassy, Usuma Close, Zenith Bank, Lake Chad and Lake Alawo.

The company also listed Sinclair, Nigerian Governors' Forum, Onah Crescent, Kainji Street, Kastinala, BPE, Osun Crescent, Osun Close, Kura Close, Danube Street, River Niger, Transcorp and TCN Headquarters as affected areas.

Customs Office Headquarters, NCC Headquarters, NUC Headquarters, British Council, Oakland, Maitama Heights, Maitama Extension and their environs were also included on the list.

Why AEDC Is Cutting Power

AEDC said the outages are not permanent and will only last as long as the rehabilitation exercise requires.

The company said the works are designed to strengthen network reliability and raise capacity so that customers can enjoy a more stable electricity supply once the exercise is complete.

The rehabilitation is scheduled to end on September 22, 2026, giving it a two-week window from the date of the announcement.

In its statement, AEDC said:

"This is not a permanent outage. The temporary load shedding is necessary to facilitate the rehabilitation exercise, which is scheduled to run for two weeks and is expected to end on 22 September 2026. The works are aimed at improving network reliability and increasing capacity for a more dependable electricity supply."

The company apologised for the disruption and asked customers to bear with it while the works continue. Residents and businesses with questions can reach AEDC on 08039070070.

Power cuts hit parts of Abuja as AEDC begins rehabilitation work expected to last until September 22. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Earlier Abuja Power Disruption

This announcement comes days after AEDC reported a separate fault that had already disrupted electricity supply across Abuja and nearby areas.

In a notice issued on September 1, 2026, the company said a technical fault on the 132kV Katampe-GIS Dawaki Line 1 tripped at around 7:13 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2026, leaving the system to run on the available Line 2.

The fault triggered load shedding on several 33kV feeders connected to transmission stations at GIS Dawaki, Kubwa and Suleja.

AEDC said its engineers were working with industry partners to restore full supply but did not give a specific timeline for when that would happen.

FG plans electricity tarrif increase again

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians may face higher electricity tariffs soon, as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) indicated it is reviewing electricity tariffs across all customer bands due to increasing operational costs in the sector.

In a post on its X (formerly Twitter), NERC assured electricity consumers that any tariff adjustment planned is for better electricity service and customer rights.

The development has come as a concern among electricity consumers who are already battling increasing costs of living.

Source: Legit.ng