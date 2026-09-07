Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo addressed concerns raised by Nigerians in the UK over the ongoing special passport intervention exercise

The minister confirmed that only official fees apply — $150 for five years and $230 for ten years, excluding bank charges

Consultations between the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are ongoing to resolve reported inconveniences

Nigeria's Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has moved to address growing concerns among Nigerians living in the United Kingdom who reported confusion over costs linked to the ongoing special passport intervention exercise.

In a press statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alao Babatunde, the minister said the exercise was designed to give Nigerians in the UK more ways to apply for and process their international passports, not to introduce new costs.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo says Nigeria is not charging extra for special passport intervention in the UK Photo Credit: @MinOfInteriorNG

Source: Twitter

What the official fees cover

Tunji-Ojo made clear that the only fees attached to the exercise are the standard charges already in place: $150 for a five-year passport and $230 for a ten-year passport, both figures exclusive of bank charges. He said neither the Ministry of Interior nor the Nigeria Immigration Service has introduced any additional fees beyond those amounts.

The clarification came after reports that some applicants had experienced unexpected inconveniences during the exercise, which appears to have created the impression that supplementary charges were being applied.

Consultations ongoing to fix delays

The minister said his ministry is in active discussions with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure that the difficulties some applicants have faced do not continue. He did not provide a specific timeline for when those talks are expected to conclude.

Applicants were also encouraged to use the contactless biometric passport application system, which the minister described as seamless, as an alternative way to complete their applications without additional hassle.

Tunji-Ojo closed the statement by reaffirming the federal government's commitment to serving Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora, saying the administration "remains committed to its promises of providing succour to all."

See the full statement on X here:

Minister gives update on recruitment portal's glitches

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, stepped into the nationwide complaints by the applicants who have been unable to access the CDCFIB recruitment portal for the verification of their application status.

In a statement on Friday, October 31, the minister, in a social media post, ordered the immediate resolution of all technical hitches that the portal was experiencing.

Source: Legit.ng