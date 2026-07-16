Peter Obi announced the passing of Reverend William Okoye, a senior leader of the All Christians Fellowship Mission (ACFM)

Obi hailed Rev. Okoye as a rare spiritual leader whose ministry was defined by faith, integrity, and sacrificial service

The NDC presidential candidate said the cleric's death is a significant loss to Nigeria at a time the country needs unifying voices

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 elections, on Thursday morning, July 16, 2026, announced the death of Reverend William Okoye, whom he described as a distinguished figure within the All Christians Fellowship Mission (ACFM).

Obi broke the news in a personal statement, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of a cleric he said belonged to a generation of spiritual leaders defined not by fame or large platforms but by the genuine depth of their influence on ordinary people.

Peter Obi mourns Reverend William Okoye, describing the late ACFM cleric as a humble spiritual leader whose legacy of faith and service will endure. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Obi wrote in his tribute shared on his verified X page on Thursday morning, July 16:

"Rev. Okoye belonged to that rare generation of spiritual leaders who understood that the true measure of ministry is not in the size of its platforms but in the depth of its impact on humanity."

Obi pays tribute to Reverend Okoye

According to Obi, Rev. Okoye spent his ministry equipping people to live with purpose, discipline, and moral conviction. The politician credited the late cleric with inspiring countless individuals through his teachings, personal conduct, and leadership within the ACFM body.

The presidential hopeful described the death as a blow not only to the Okoye family and the wider Christian community but also to Nigeria as a nation, noting that the country currently stands in need of voices capable of fostering unity and healing.

He said:

"His passing is a great loss to his family, the entire All Christians Fellowship Mission (ACFM), the Body of Christ, and our dear nation, Nigeria, at a time when our country yearns for voices that unite, heal, and inspire people to pursue justice, peace, and compassion."

Peter Obi's message to mourners

While acknowledging the grief surrounding the cleric's departure, Obi struck a note of celebration, saying the life Rev. Okoye lived warranted recognition rather than grief alone. He expressed confidence that the values the reverend championed would outlast his physical presence and continue shaping lives across generations.

Obi closed his tribute with a direct appeal, urging those who mourn the cleric to honour his memory by committing themselves to selfless living, sincere love, and diligent work toward building a just and peaceful Nigeria.

Obi concluded:

"May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace."

Read Obi's full statement on the X post below:

Peter Obi, formerly of the Labour Party, is eyeing the Nigerian presidency. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

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Obi asks Tinubu to resign

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi called for President Bola Tinubu's resignation.

Obi demanded President Tinubu's resignation over alleged governance failures and purported nationwide discontent.

Following the IMF's purported revelation that expenditure amounting to two per cent of Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) was omitted from the budget process, Obi described the development as "horrible" and called on the president to step down.

Source: Legit.ng