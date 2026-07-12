Bishop David Oyedepo called on worshippers to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards ahead of Nigeria's 2027 general elections

The Living Faith Church founder delivered the charge during a Sunday service at Canaan Land in Ota, Ogun state, on July 12, 2026

Oyedepo reminded the congregation that spiritual duty and civic responsibility must go hand in hand, urging members to use their PVCs as tools for national change

Bishop David Oyedepo brought a civic charge into his Sunday pulpit, urging members of the Living Faith Church to go out and secure their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) well ahead of Nigeria's 2027 general elections.

The founder of the church delivered the message during a service at Canaan Land in Ota, Ogun state, on Sunday, July 12, 2026, where the congregation had gathered under the theme "Breaking the Curses of Life."

Bishop David Oyedepo encourages worshippers to fulfil their civic responsibility ahead of Nigeria's 2027 general elections. Photo: davidoyedepomin

Source: Instagram

Bishop Oyedepo told worshippers that obtaining a PVC is a civic obligation no believer should overlook, stressing that political leadership shapes national destiny and that Christians cannot afford to remain passive when the opportunity to choose their leaders arrives.

"We have a civic responsibility. As responsible citizens of various nations, this church is today one for the four nations. So, endeavour to secure your voters card. You are men and women of the Spirit. You should know on your own personal conviction where to cast your vote," he said.

The cleric was emphatic that spiritual identity does not exempt anyone from participating in democracy, telling the congregation that prayers must be matched with action at the ballot box.

Bishop David Oyedepo reminds church members of their civic duty as he speaks on voter participation ahead of the 2027 general elections. Photo: davidoyedepomin

Source: Instagram

Oyedepo speaks on the church's political weight

Bishop David Oyedepo also reminded his congregation of the sheer numbers the church commands across nations, framing the PVC as an instrument of collective influence rather than a personal choice.

"I will never carry a box in my life. So I'm not asking you to give your voter's right so you can vote for me. I'm already voted for. But we have a right to determine who rules us. And this church, with the millions that we have, we have a say in it. So be part of it," he said.

He closed the appeal by urging members not to wait until election season before acting, asking them to treat early registration and card collection as part of their civic mandate.

Watch Bishop Oyedepo deliver the PVC charge to his congregation below:

What Nigerians are saying about Bishop Oyedepo's message

The clip spread quickly on social media, drawing a wave of responses from Nigerians who found the message refreshing.

@ObumNwaAwka wrote:

"God bless you for this .. with our millions, we have a say in it !!! 2027 go hot"

@thatguyjay01 commented:

"It is that simple, get your pvc and vote accordingly."

@Sir_Opemi stated:

"If INEC is serious, congregation centre, church, mosque are place thru should deploy machine to register but they rather sit back to watch because billions given to them is for play"

@the_tims001 shared:

"I love pastors who always emphasize on this voters card. Not those avoiding being punished by the government."

@Nwikbaba_001 wrote:

"Voting is more than a right it's a responsibility. Complaining after elections means little if you didn't participate. Prayer is powerful, but your PVC is how you cast your vote, not your prayer points"

Artist shares rare close encounter with Bishop David Oyedepo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian artist expressed immense joy after meeting Bishop Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide.

In a trending TikTok video, the cleric noticed the artist holding a large framed portrait of him, paused to admire the work, and offered prayers and blessings.

Oyedepo also collected the artist’s contact information and warmly shook his hand, leaving the young man and his friend visibly excited about the memorable encounter.

Source: Legit.ng