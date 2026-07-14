A Nigerian pastor at Living Faith Kubwa went viral after contrasting African names such as Blessing and Wisdom with American names like Stone and Bush during a sermon

The pastor argued that Africans bear meaningful names yet live difficult lives, while Americans carry odd names but record remarkable progress

The clip, shared on X by @PH_Socials, drew sharp reactions from Nigerians who debated whether the country's problems stem from names, systems, or leadership

A Nigerian pastor has sparked widespread debate online after a sermon clip in which he drew a pointed contrast between the names Africans give their children and the quality of life those children end up living.

The pastor, identified by commenters as Pastor Ephraim of Living Faith Church in Kubwa, Abuja, was filmed at a pulpit delivering what he framed as a message on understanding.

Nigerian pastor trends after comparing Nigerian fortunes to those in the US Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

In the clip shared on X, he told his congregation that Americans carry names such as Stone, Bush, Bucket, Cricket, and "Mr Cow," yet their country continues to advance. Meanwhile, he observed, Africans name their children Blessing, Happiness, and Wisdom, only for Blessing to beg for mobile data, Happiness to battle depression, and Wisdom to show no sense at all.

"We bear good names, but we live bad lives," the pastor said, in a line that quickly became the talking point of the clip.

Why the sermon went viral

The video spread rapidly after being posted, with many viewers split between amusement and irritation. Some praised the pastor for delivering uncomfortable truths without diplomatic softening, while others felt the sermon missed a more important point entirely.

@JovAondo identified the speaker and vouched for his style, writing: "This is Pastor Ephriam at Living Faith Kubwa. One of the funniest people you'll meet. He tells it exactly as it is. No sugarcoating, just honest, practical truth. That's one of the things I admire most about him. Very correct guy."

Not everyone was as generous. @D_E_I_T_I directed criticism at the preacher's choice of subject matter, saying: "When a foolish pastor is talking, you will know, and when idiots support the fool, you will also know. The problem with foolish pastors like this is they fear 2 call out corrupt politicians. These foolish pastors all know the reason why these names fail. But they are all scared to speak out."

Nigerians react as a pastor compares Nigerian names to those of Americans Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

@yomcee took a structural view, writing: "Pastor, it's a system issue, ok. A working system has nothing to do with the meaning of your name."

@f99hz used the moment to raise broader concerns about church oversight, arguing: "It's time to hold the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) accountable for the nonsense happening in our churches. We need to set the record straight: what is legally allowed in a church, and who actually has the authority to set one up."

@Po2049473335729 pushed back from a different angle, questioning the pastor's framing of African realities altogether: "Pastor, which world are you living in? In Africa, Voodoo and demonic rituals are being applied to rule people. Mad people on the streets are the outcome of their evil research before it is applied to the community. Be wise."

See the video on X here:

Nigerian pastor predicts Obi's fate in 2027

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NDC has been projected to conspire against Peter Obi, its presidential candidate in the 2027 election, and drop him a few months before the election.

Prophet Osagie Patrick made the claim in a trending video, adding that he once prophesied that the PDP would never rule Anambra again, and the party has not won the governorship election in the state since then.

While some of Patrick's claims have been fact-checked, Nigerians, particularly Obi's supporters, have started rebuking the prophecy of the cleric.

Source: Legit.ng