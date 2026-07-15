Georgia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched an eVisa portal allowing short-term visitors to obtain a visa without visiting an embassy or consular office

In an official post, the portal mentioned all the three steps that the system requires to complete the application

Travellers who receive the Georgia eVisa are granted the same entry rights as those holding a traditional sticker visa in their passport

Georgia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has introduced an online visa portal that removes the need for in-person embassy visits, offering short-term travellers a faster and more straightforward route into the country.

The Georgia eVisa system for foreigners breaks the application process down into three stages.

Georgia publishes 3 simple steps to apply for e-visa. Photo credit: Agenzia Nova.

Source: UGC

How the Georgia eVisa works

The steps include submitting an online application, completing payment by card, and printing out the approved eVisa once it is ready.

Applicants do not need to schedule an appointment or hand over original documents to an embassy or consular office at any point during the process.

To be eligible, applicants need a stable internet connection, a credit or debit card, and scanned copies of the required documents.

The documents travellers must be prepared to present at the Georgian border include a valid travel document or passport, proof of the purpose of travel, evidence of accommodation arrangements, travel and health insurance, and documentation showing they have sufficient funds for their stay.

The eVisa carries the same legal weight as a conventional sticker visa placed inside a passport, meaning holders face no restrictions at the border that would not apply to any other visa holder.

No affiliation with private companies

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also issued a public notice clarifying that it has no affiliation with any private companies offering assistance with eVisa submissions.

It also clarified that it takes no responsibility for how such companies handle applicants' information or whether their services function correctly.

Nigeria releases categories of visa classes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria's Short Visit Visas allow travel for up to 90 days across various fields, including business, tourism, and academic exchanges.

The application pathways are strictly split between traditional embassy processing and a digital e-Visa platform.

Source: Legit.ng