Lionel Messi inspired Argentina’s 2-1 comeback victory against England to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

Spain booked the other final spot with a 2-0 win over France, courtesy of goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro

Messi said the World Cup final will be a special occasion and expects a closely matched contest against a side he knows well

Lionel Messi is anticipating a unique challenge in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after Argentina secured their place in the decider with a comeback win over England, setting up a showdown with Spain.

Argentina's captain provided the creative spark in the semi-final, registering assists for both Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez as his side overturned a deficit to eliminate England.

Lionel Messi inspired Argentina's comeback win over England. Photo by Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

Spain had earlier confirmed their own place in the final by defeating France 2-0, with Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro on the scoresheet in the first semi-final.

Messi looks forward to Spain clash

Speaking to FIFA, Messi said his familiarity with the Spanish squad made the prospect of the final particularly compelling.

“I know the Spanish side well, and they have a style of play they've developed over many years. I know the players too. I've played against many of them, and I follow them closely,” he said.

Messi, who spent the most celebrated chapter of his playing career at FC Barcelona, also acknowledged a personal connection to several members of the Spanish squad.

“Several of the squad play for Barca, a club that means a great deal to me and that I still keep up with. It will be a special World Cup final, and obviously, I expect it to be very closely matched,” he added.

One of the most anticipated storylines heading into the final is the first competitive encounter between Messi and Spain forward Lamine Yamal.

According to Fox Sports, the two share an unusual backstory: Messi bathed Yamal during a photoshoot 19 years ago, when the teenage sensation was still an infant.

Yamal had publicly expressed his desire to face Messi in the final, and the tournament draw has delivered exactly that.

The final brings together two of international football's most decorated nations, with Messi seeking to add another world title to his collection and Spain looking to claim the tournament for the second time in their history.

Messi becomes Ballon d'Or favourite

Legit.ng previously reported that Lionel Messi became the leading favourite to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or after leading Argentina to the World Cup final.

Messi had been in the discussion since the World Cup started because of his performance, but his display against England propelled him to the top.

Source: Legit.ng