The Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria has outlined the specific visa pathways open to Nigerians looking to travel to Ukraine in 2026

Applicants are required to complete online visa registration and submit physical applications in Abuja

General requirements include proof of health insurance and a financial threshold of a particular amount per 30-day stay

For Nigerians looking to travel, study, or establish business ties internationally, navigating visa procedures can be complex.

The Embassy of Ukraine in the Federal Republic of Nigeria has detailed the specific entry pathways available to Nigerian passport holders.

Ukraine releases 3 different visa pathways for Nigerian citizens. Photo credit: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Source: UGC

The official diplomatic guidelines outline three main categories of visas, the required documentation, and the step-by-step application procedure.

Types of Ukraine visas available for Nigerians

Depending on the purpose of travel, Nigerians can apply for any of the following three visa categories in 2026:

1. Transit Visa (Type B): This visa is designed for travellers passing through Ukraine to a third destination. It can be issued as a single, double, or multiple-entry visa for up to one year. The duration of stay during each transit must not exceed five days.

2. Short-Term Visa (Type C): This is for Nigerians visiting Ukraine for tourism, business, short-term medical treatments, family visits, or short-term work. It allows visitors to stay in Ukraine for a maximum of 90 days within any 180-day window. It is issued as a single, double, or multiple-entry visa.

3. Long-Term Visa (Type D): This is the most popular visa for those moving for study (university enrollment), employment, or family reunification. It is issued as a multiple-entry visa valid for 90 days, during which the traveller must apply for a temporary residency permit upon arrival in Ukraine.

Documents required for Ukraine visa applicants

Regardless of the visa type, the Embassy of Ukraine requires all Nigerian applicants to submit the following basic documents:

International Passport Passport Photograph Health Insurance Proof of Sufficient Funds. The embassy's official rate is set at $1,800 USD (or equivalent) per 30 days of stay. Consular Fee Payment

Step-by-Step Ukraine visa application process

The Ukrainian Embassy does not accept direct walk-ins for physical visa submissions. Nigerians must follow this official pathway:

Online Form: Complete and print the Visa Application Form on the official portal. Book Appointment: Schedule a mandatory submission appointment through the VFS Visa Application Center in Abuja. Submission & Interview: Submit the physical documents at VFS Abuja. Applicants must undergo a physical visa interview at the Embassy in Abuja on the same day as their VFS submission. Processing Time: Standard visa processing takes up to 10 working days (can be extended to 30 days if further verification is needed). Urgent processing can be completed within 5 working days.

France lists countries eligible for free visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the French government has published the categories of foreign nationals eligible for visa waivers to enter its overseas territories in 2026.

Nationals of South Africa, India, China, UAE, and nine other countries qualify for waivers based on holding a valid multi-entry French consular visa.

Source: Legit.ng