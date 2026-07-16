Public commentator Daniel Bwala argued that Thomas Tuchel's defensive game plan backfired fatally against Argentina's Lionel Messi

England's players performed well until Coach Tuchel's tactical adjustments during the 2026 World Cup semi-final against Argentina, to sit deep and absorb pressure

The tactic drew comparisons to Sir Alex Ferguson's 2009 Champions League defeat to Barcelona at Wembley

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering football and sports in Nigeria and Africa.

Atlanta, USA - Thomas Tuchel's decision to set England up in a deep defensive block has drawn sharp criticism following the team's failure to contain Lionel Messi, with public commentators arguing the tactical approach handed Argentina's captain the space and rhythm he needed to punish them.

England's heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the 2026 World Cup semi-final on Wednesday night, July 15, has sparked fierce nationwide backlash against head coach Tuchel, with pundits and fans heavily criticising his negative, "cowardly" second-half tactics.

Bwala explains why England suffered a dramatic World Cup semifinal defeat on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. Photo credit: @OptaJoe

Source: Twitter

The Three Lions were leading 1-0 with five minutes of normal time remaining in Atlanta through Anthony Gordon's early second-half opener.

But two goals in the space of seven minutes saw a remarkable comeback from Argentina as Enzo Fernandez levelled with a wonderful 85th-minute strike from distance before substitute Martinez headed in a 92nd-minute winner.

Legit.ng reports that the assessment of England's latter approach to the game places responsibility firmly on the manager rather than the players, who were considered to be performing adequately before Tuchel opted to abandon a more proactive structure in favour of sitting back and protecting the defensive line.

Why defending deep against Messi rarely works

The risk of adopting a low defensive block against Messi is well-documented in football history. When teams concede territory and invite pressure, Messi has consistently thrived, drifting between lines, collecting the ball in half-spaces, and creating from positions that deep defences struggle to close down without breaking their shape.

The comparison most frequently raised is Sir Alex Ferguson's 2009 Champions League final, where Manchester United employed a similarly passive structure against a Barcelona side built around Messi. The outcome that evening at Rome's Stadio Olimpico illustrated the dangers of ceding the midfield to a player of his quality, and critics of Tuchel's approach argue the England manager repeated an error that had already been made at the highest level.

Nigerian presidential spokesperson, Daniel Bwala, wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"The fault is with the coach, Thomas Tuchel; the players were okay until he asked them to defend deep; You can’t defend deep against Lionel Messi and go unpunished; ask Alex Ferguson in 2009."

Read Bwala's post on Argentina vs England below via X:

Tuchel's tactical call under scrutiny

The argument is not that England lacked quality, but that the game plan undermined what the squad brought to the contest. Instructing players to defend deep against one of the most clinical attacking forces in football history reduced England to a reactive unit, dependent on the discipline of their defensive shape holding for the full duration rather than disrupting Messi-led Argentina's rhythm at source.

The critique reflects a broader debate about how to approach games against elite opposition, and whether passive defensive structures remain viable at international level when the opponent in question has spent two decades exposing exactly that kind of setup.

Thomas Tuchel defends his substitutions against Argentina. Photo by Masashi Hara.

Source: Getty Images

Spain to face Argentina in World Cup final

Legit.ng previously reported that Spain will face Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after La Albiceleste defeated England in the semi-final.

Spain prodigy Lamine Yamal got his wish, having declared that he would love to face his idol and Argentina captain Lionel Messi in the World Cup final.

Source: Legit.ng