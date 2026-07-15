Breaking: Gunmen Abduct Principal, Students and NECO Official During Exams
The Kogi state police command has confirmed a gunmen's attack on Government Secondary School, Odo-Ekina, in the Dekina Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday, July 14. During the attack, four students, the principal, and an ad hoc staff of the National Examination Council (NECO) were abducted while the NECO exercise was going on in the school.
This was confirmed in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Saliu Oyiza Afusat, on Wednesday, July 15, saying that the incident happened on Tuesday, July 14, at about 5:25.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng