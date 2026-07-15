The Kogi state police command has confirmed a gunmen's attack on Government Secondary School, Odo-Ekina, in the Dekina Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday, July 14. During the attack, four students, the principal, and an ad hoc staff of the National Examination Council (NECO) were abducted while the NECO exercise was going on in the school.

This was confirmed in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Saliu Oyiza Afusat, on Wednesday, July 15, saying that the incident happened on Tuesday, July 14, at about 5:25.

Police confirm abduction of schoolchildren, principal, and NECO official in Kogi Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng