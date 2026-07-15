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Breaking: Gunmen Abduct Principal, Students and NECO Official During Exams
Nigeria

Breaking: Gunmen Abduct Principal, Students and NECO Official During Exams

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

The Kogi state police command has confirmed a gunmen's attack on Government Secondary School, Odo-Ekina, in the Dekina Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday, July 14. During the attack, four students, the principal, and an ad hoc staff of the National Examination Council (NECO) were abducted while the NECO exercise was going on in the school.

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This was confirmed in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Saliu Oyiza Afusat, on Wednesday, July 15, saying that the incident happened on Tuesday, July 14, at about 5:25.

The Kogi state police command has confirmed the abduction of children, principal, NECO official in the state.
Police confirm abduction of schoolchildren, principal, and NECO official in Kogi Photo Credit: @PoliceNG
Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Kogi StateNigeria PoliceNigeria Police Service CommissionArewa
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