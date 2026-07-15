Luxembourg's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published an official list of countries whose citizens can enter without a visa in 2026

Only two countries from the African continent appear on Luxembourg's visa exemption list, which features more than 50 nations

The exemption conditions vary depending on the traveller's country of origin and the length of their planned stay in Luxembourg

Luxembourg has officially confirmed that citizens of only two African countries can enter the European nation without a visa, according to a document published by the country's Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, Defence, Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade.

Legit.ng sighted the document on the ministry's official website.

Luxembourg names the only African countries on its visa-free entry list. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance, Paolo Blocco

Source: Getty Images

Visa-free: African countries that can enter Luxembourg

The official visa exemption list names Mauritius and Seychelles as the sole African states whose passport holders are permitted to travel to Luxembourg without obtaining prior visa authorisation.

Citizens of all other African countries are required to apply for a visa before entering the Grand Duchy.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported a list of countries whose citizens can enter Nigeria without a visa in 2026.

One visa: European countries Nigerians can visit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a list of European countries that Nigerians can visit with one visa.

A Schengen visa is a short-stay visa that allows travellers to enter and move within the Schengen Area for up to 90 days within 180 days. It can be used for tourism, business trips, and family visits.

The arrangement allows visa holders to travel across participating countries without going through separate visa application processes for each destination.

Source: Legit.ng