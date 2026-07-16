A video surfaced online showing Delta content creator Ifeanyi Ogbonna, known as Odogwu of Asaba, begging Favour Agbro's family for forgiveness

Favour, 20, allegedly took her own life after accusing Ogbonna of assault following a content creation training programme in Asaba in June 2026

Delta State Police confirmed Ogbonna's arrest after a petition detailed how Favour travelled to Asaba on June 1 at the creator's invitation

A video circulating on social media has captured Delta-based content creator Ifeanyi Ogbonna, widely known as "Odogwu of Asaba," on his knees pleading with the family of 20-year-old Favour Agbro, who allegedly took her own life after accusing him of assault.

In the clip, Ogbonna addressed Favour's relatives directly, including her visibly distressed twin sister, as he asked for their forgiveness.

Video captures content creator Odogwu of Asaba apologising to victim's family. Credit: princemoye1

Source: Instagram

"This is a very terrible mistake, I'm ready to give up everything.... please forgive me," he said.

What the Police Said About Favour's Case

Legit.ng previously reported that the Delta State Police command confirmed Ogbonna's arrest in a statement released on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. Police spokesperson SP Bright Edafe said the case originated from a formal petition filed over Favour's death.

According to the police, Favour travelled from her home to Asaba on June 1, 2026, after Ogbonna advertised a content creation training programme on his social media pages and invited her to attend. Police allege that upon her arrival, Ogbonna took her to a hotel where the assault reportedly occurred.

Backlash as Odogwu of Asaba begs family of 20-Year-old lady who took her own life after alleged assault

Source: Instagram

Favour Agbro's Death and Ogbonna's Arrest

Following the alleged incident, Favour reportedly made accusations against the content creator before she died. The petition submitted to the police prompted the command to open an investigation, which led to Ogbonna's arrest.

The video of Ogbonna begging the family emerged after his arrest and spread rapidly across social media platforms, drawing attention to the case.

Watch the video of Ogbonna begging Favour's family

Reactions to Odogwu of Asaba's apology

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

lucy_spicy said:

"He should bring her back to life and undo what he did. That's when he would be forgiven. Until then, no deal."

ChrisErons12 said:

"If Nigeria is a state run by the constitution, one former governor from SE now a serving minister under the APC would be paraded in chains like this!!"

Danield88589191 reacted:

"Settlement as how for person wey don die."

Police launch manhunt for Toba Ijaya killers

Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State Police Command had also begun a full-scale manhunt for the gunmen who killed NURTW Organising Secretary Toba Ijaya.

The union leader was attacked by armed men along Ikorodu Road while driving home, and though initially reported to have survived, he was later pronounced dead at St. Nicholas Hospital.

Police have since deployed operatives across Lagos to maintain order, while NURTW Chairman Mustapha Adekunle (Sego) paid tribute to Ajiboye’s loyalty and dedication to the union.

Source: Legit.ng