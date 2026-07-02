FRSC 2026 Recruitment Exercise: How to Apply, Requirements and Categories

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced that its recruitment exercise for 2026 will start on Friday, July 3, calling on qualified Nigerians to apply for openings across its officer, marshal inspectorate, and road marshal assistant cadres.

According to the commission, the applications would be accepted online for four weeks through its recruitment portal, adding that the application process is free.

How to apply for FRSC in 2026 as applications open Photo Credit: @FRSCNigeria

Source: Twitter

The Punch reported that the announcement was contained in a notice dated June 24, but was sighted on Wednesday, July 1. The notice was signed by the Deputy Corps Marshal and the Head of Administration and Human Resources, Pauline Olaya, for the Corps Marshal.

Applicants are to submit their applications through the official recruitment portal of the FRSC at https://recruitment.frsc.gov.ng. Candidates who are shortlisted will be asked to present printed copies of their application forms once they are called for screening. Also, the recruitment covered three broad categories.

It reads in part:

“Applications must be submitted online within four (4) weeks with effect from Friday, 3rd July, 2026.”

Categories and Requirements

Applicants interested in Officer Cadre will apply for the Superintendent Route Commanders, Route Commanders/Deputy Route Commanders and Assistant Route Commanders.

Depending on the position, the application is open to B.Sc, B. A or HND holders who are medical doctors, lawyers, pharmacists, engineers, nurses, medical laboratory scientists and graduates. It also stated that applicants in this category must be between the ages of 18 and 35.

For those interested in the Marshal Inspectorate Cadre. Those with NDC, ND, Registered Nurse, Registered Midwife, and community health extension workers may apply for the position. Applicants in this category must be between the ages of 18 and 30.

The application for Road Marshal Assistant Cadre is open to candidates with a minimum of three credits in SSCE, which include English language and mathematics. It is also open to artisans and drivers.

Under the category, artisans such as mechanics, computer operators, plumbers, electricians, motorcycle riders, tailors, and drivers can apply. Such applicants must have relevant trade qualifications and licences.

Those applying for the positions of riders and drivers must have the right class of valid driver's licence. At the same time, articulated and low-truck drivers must be between the ages of 26 and 40.

General Requirements

According to the FRSC, the general requirements for interested applicants include being a Nigerian by birth, single, medically fit and computer literate. Applicants must have the required educational qualifications and professional licences where needed.

The service also stated that male applicants must have a minimum of 1.65 metres and female counterparts should be at least 1.58 metres tall. The application is not open to pregnant women, and those owing loans are not to apply. Applicants must be of good character and should not have been convicted.

It also stated that applicants must not have tattoos on their bodies and should apply with personal email addresses and phone numbers during their application processes.

Source: Legit.ng