Lip readers decoded a conversation Messi had with Argentina teammates after they discovered England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's penalty notes during the World Cup semi-final

Argentina came from behind to beat England 2-1 in stoppage time, securing a World Cup final spot against Spain on Sunday

Messi now holds 10 assists in World Cup knockout stage football, six more than any other player in at least 60 years

Lip readers have revealed what Lionel Messi said to his Argentina teammates after they stumbled upon Jordan Pickford's penalty notes during Wednesday's dramatic World Cup semi-final against England at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Argentina trailed 1-0 late in the match following Anthony Gordon's second-half strike. With the clock winding down and a potential penalty shootout looming, Nicolás González reportedly discovered Pickford's water bottle, which contained a handwritten guide on how to approach penalties against specific Argentina players.

Argentina sealed a dramatic semifinal comeback against England with two goals in the closing minutes to clinch a 2-1 win. Photo by Elsa

Source: Getty Images

According to lip readers who analysed footage of the moment, González brought the bottle to the attention of Messi, defender Marcos Senesi, and a member of Argentina's backroom staff, The Tourchline reports.

"Look what I found. It has notes on Lautaro, Julián…" González said.

To which a staff member responded:

"Yes, all the players are on there."

Messi's reaction was one of disbelief:

"What?! But what do the notes mean?"

The staff member turned to Senesi, saying:

"Senesi, you read it... You speak English."

Senesi obliged, translating the contents:

"It says which way the goalkeeper should dive…"

When Messi asked whether the notes referred to Pickford himself, Senesi confirmed:

"Yes. For you, Leo, it says you fake to the left but shoot to the right."

Messi's response captured the moment perfectly:

"The goalkeeper must have studied how I take my penalties then." He looked visibly surprised.

Messi leads Argentina's comeback

As it turned out, the penalty notes were never needed.

Argentina mounted a stunning recovery in the final minutes, with Enzo Fernández curling a shot from 20 yards into the net in the 85th minute to draw level.

Messi then supplied the decisive cross to the far post, which substitute Lautaro Martínez headed home in the second minute of stoppage time to complete a 2-1 victory, ESPN reports.

The win sends Argentina into a World Cup final against Spain on Sunday, where the reigning champions will defend the title they lifted in Qatar in 2022.

The 39-year-old Messi's role in both goals extended his remarkable record: he now has 10 assists in the World Cup knockout stage, a figure six greater than any other player over at least the past 60 years.

He has also registered either a goal or an assist in 11 consecutive World Cup matches stretching back to 2022, the longest such run recorded since at least 1966.

Messi becomes favourite to win Ballon d'Or

In another development, Legit.ng highlighted facts about Messi's rise to the top of the 2026 Ballon d'Or standings after his pivotal role in Argentina's victory over England, propelling them to the World Cup final.

As the 39-year-old maestro continues to defy age and expectations, the prospect of securing a record-extending ninth Ballon d'Or looms, making this World Cup a potential crowning moment in an already illustrious career.

Source: Legit.ng