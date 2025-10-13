A kidnap victim, AbdulHamid Bello, escaped his captors and, despite being severely beaten, led Kano police to a kidnappers' den in Kaduna state

The subsequent police raid resulted in the rescue of a second hostage, 65-year old Musa Idris, while the kidnappers fled, abandoning a motorcycle and rope

In a separate incident, police also rescued a 19-year-old kidnap victim in Kaduna, as the Command intensified its manhunt for the fleeing suspects

Kano state - A 21-year-old man, AbdulHamid Bello from Kano state, who escaped from his kidnappers has led operatives to their den, leading to the rescue of a 65-year-old man, Musa Idris.

Heroic escape: Kano victim breaks free from kidnappers and helps police rescue another hostage. Photo credit: OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / Contributor, D-Keine

Source: Getty Images

The Kano state Police Command said the rescue operation was carried out on Tuesday, October 7, after Mr. Bello, who was abducted and severely beaten, managed to escape and sought help from passersby.

A broadcast by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, on Thursday, October 9, said upon receiving the report, the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad, in conjunction with a surveillance team from Bebeji Division, mobilised to the scene.

“The victim later led the police team to the suspected kidnappers’ den in Saya-Saya, Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where another victim, one Musa Idris, 65 year old male, was rescued,” the statement said.

It added that the kidnappers fled on sighting the police team, abandoning one motorcycle and a rope, which were recovered as exhibits.

The police said the two rescued victims have been reunited with their families for medical attention.

In a related development, the police said on October 9, its operatives secured the release of another kidnap victim, Ashiru Murtala, 19, who was abducted in Beli Village, Rogo LGA of Kano state, on Sunday, October 5.

The victim was however found abandoned at a sugar cane farm in Hunkuyi, Kudan LGA of Kaduna state.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, has directed that the rescued victims receive immediate medical attention, while a manhunt for the fleeing suspects has been intensified.

The police rescued a 65-year-old man after a Kano victim escaped and exposed a Kaduna hideout. Photo credit: OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the command reassured the public of its commitment to combating crime and urged residents to report any suspicious movement to the nearest security formation.

Source: Legit.ng