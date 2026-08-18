Lima Taiwo, daughter of Nollywood veteran Taiwo Hassan, publicly addressed a circulating report about her father's death

A blogger published the false claim amid an ongoing campaign by colleagues rallying support for the actor's cancer treatment

Lima had earlier appealed for medical assistance for her father, asking doctors to come forward and help

Lima Taiwo, daughter of veteran Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, has spoken out against a viral post falsely claiming that her father had died.

The false report surfaced online on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at a particularly sensitive time, as Lima had recently made a public appeal on her father's behalf, disclosing that he was battling a serious health condition.

Reactions trail Ogogo’s daughter's video on rumour of father's death. Photo credit@limataiwo/@ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

In her earlier video, she did not seek financial support but specifically asked medical professionals who could assist with his treatment to come forward.

While colleagues in the industry rallied around the actor and called for help, a blogger published a post announcing that Ogogo had passed away.

Lima swiftly responded, describing the report as fake news and urging members of the public not to spread it further.

Daughter urges public to stop sharing false report

Ogogo continues trending amid health crisis as fans pray for him. Photo credit@ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

Lima's reaction was direct and firm. She made clear that her father was still alive, pushing back against what she considered a deeply irresponsible publication during an already difficult period for her family.

The post drew significant backlash from fans who were upset by the spread of misinformation about the beloved actor.

Here is the Instagram post by Ogogo's daughter speaking about her father amid reports that he has died:

Fans react to the false death report

Social media users did not hold back in expressing their frustration:

@i_am__oluwasheyi said:

"God will perfect his healing "

@jarinsneeeeh_1 wrote:

"Why are people like this"

@girls.theory_ reacted:

"Animals!!! He will survive this by God's grace"

@hameedah_xx commented:

"This is wickedness!!!"

@favorite_tailor_girl_ shared:

"For this reason, God will make him survive it amen"

@nanakulu.ng wrote:

"People are so unfortunate sha because what's this?"

Fanta loses wife to lung cancer

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian comedian and actor Fanta mourned the devastating loss of his wife after a difficult battle with lung cancer.

In an emotional announcement on Monday, August 17, 2026, Fanta broke down in tears as he revealed that his wife had passed away. According to the actor, she had been battling lung cancer since February, a period that he and his family endured away from the public eye.

Fanta described his late wife as his “backbone” and “pillar,” highlighting the important role she played in his life and family. His tribute reflected not only the pain of losing his partner but also the deep bond they shared throughout their marriage.

Source: Legit.ng