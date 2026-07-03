Armed bandits killed six residents, including a village head, during Asr prayer in Sokoto State

Protests erupted on the Sokoto-Jega highway as youths demand action against rising bandit attacks

Residents fled devastated communities after armed bandits also rustled livestock during the violent raid

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Sokoto State - The Village Head of Kulodo, Alhaji Abubakar Tudu, his eldest son, Abubakar Abubakar, and four other residents have been killed by armed bandits in Sokoto State.

The terrorists carried out the attack while residents were observing the Asr prayer in the Bodinga local government area of Sokoto State.

Devastation in Sokoto as bandits kill village leader and 5 others amid ongoing attacks

Source: Original

The bandits also killed another resident in neighbouring Kwance village during the raid.

As reported by Daily Trust, a security source said the bandits opened fire indiscriminately after invading Kulodo and Kwance villages in large numbers on motorcycles.

The source said the bandits killed the village head, his eldest son, Rufa’i Bala, Muhammad Sanusi and Aliyu Dan-Uti in Kulodo and Yellow Dikko was killed in Kwance village.

“The bandits invaded the communities in large numbers and immediately began shooting.

“They killed the village head, his eldest son and four other residents before moving to the neighbouring village, where they also killed another person.”

The source added that the armed bandits rustled a large number of livestock but did not kidnap any villagers.

He lamented that the deadly attack has forced women and children to flee both communities.

“The situation is devastating. Virtually all the women and children have fled, leaving behind only a few men.”

Scores of youths on Friday blocked the busy Sokoto-Jega highway to protest against the persistent bandit attacks.

The protesters set bonfires on the road, disrupting traffic for several hours before they were dispersed by a combined team of security operatives.

Legit.ng reports that a chief imam and at least two others were reportedly murdered by bandits in Sokoto state on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

Nigeria's insecurity crisis continues to worsen, with armed groups targeting several vulnerable communities.

Bandits kill Imam, 3 others, abduct 12

Recall that suspected bandits attacked Illela Dawagware village in Sokoto State, killing an imam and three other residents before abducting 12 people.

Residents alleged that security personnel failed to respond to repeated distress calls despite offers to provide fuel for reinforcement.

Survivors said many villagers decided to spend their nights at the Goronyo IDP camp following renewed fears of another attack.

Read more similar stories on bandits' attacks:

Bandits kill 3, set houses ablaze

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that armed bandits attacked Pissa village in Niger State, resulting in three deaths and destroying homes across the community.

The military engaged the bandits during the Saturday morning assault, but details remain unclear.

The state police command confirmed the terrorist activity while urging community vigilance and safety measures.

Source: Legit.ng