A United Arab Emirates (UAE) law has set a clear condition that deported foreigners must meet before they can re-enter the country

The rule is contained in Article 76 of the Executive Regulations governing the entry and residence of foreigners in the UAE

It is worthy of note that only one legal authority holds the power to approve a deported foreigner's return to the UAE

The United Arab Emirates government has clarified the condition under which a foreigner who has been deported from the country may return, pointing to a provision embedded in the executive regulations governing foreign entry and residence.

According to Article 76 of Cabinet Resolution No. 65 of 2022, which implements Federal Decree-Law No. 29 of 2021 on the Entry and Residence of Foreigners, a deported individual cannot return to the UAE unless they first receive approval from the Chairman.

UAE reveals when deported foreigners can legally return to the country. Photo Credit: Karim Sahib

Source: Getty Images

UAE: Who can approve deported foreigner's return

The regulation does not allow deported foreigners to re-enter the country simply because time has passed or because their original offence has been resolved.

The law places the decision solely in the hands of the Chairman, meaning no automatic pathway to return exists. Any foreigner seeking to come back after a deportation order must go through the formal approval process before attempting to re-enter.

The Cabinet Resolution was issued in 2022 as the executive framework for the 2021 federal decree, bringing clarity to how the UAE manages the movement and legal status of foreigners living in or travelling to the country.

What this means for foreigners in UAE

The provision applies to all foreigners regardless of nationality. It places a firm legal barrier on re-entry following deportation and signals that the UAE treats deportation as a serious measure with lasting consequences rather than a temporary restriction.

Foreigners who have previously been removed from the country and who wish to return are expected to seek the required clearance through the appropriate channels before making any travel plans to the UAE. Attempting to re-enter without the Chairman's approval would constitute a violation of federal law.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UAE had published five categories of people banned from entering the country.

UAE: Penalties for overstaying visas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE had published the penalties for foreigners who overstay their visas.

The UAE government confirmed the penalties through its official website, making clear that violations of visa duration rules will not be treated lightly.

The first consequence is a daily fine. Foreigners who remain in the UAE beyond their permitted stay will be charged a financial penalty for each day they are in violation.

Source: Legit.ng