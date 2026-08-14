Tragedy as Man Allegedly Kills Woman in Hotel, Police React
- A middle-aged woman was allegedly behe@ded inside a hotel room in Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Friday afternoon
- Witnesses who heard sounds of a struggle broke into the room at Novex Hotel and found the woman with a severe wound to her neck
- Adamawa State Police Command confirmed the arrest of one suspect and said a full investigation has commenced
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
Girei LGA, Adamawa State - A yet-to-be identified middle-aged woman has been allegedly behe@ded by a man inside a hotel room in Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa State, in an incident that has shocked residents of the area.
The tragedy unfolded on Friday afternoon at Novex Hotel, where the suspect had checked in alongside the woman.
People nearby reportedly heard the sounds of a violent struggle coming from the room and forced their way in, only to find the woman lying in a pool of blood with a deep gash across her neck.
The woman's body was subsequently moved from the hotel to an undisclosed hospital. Security forces arrived at the scene and took the suspect into custody.
Police confirm arrest, urge calm
According to Daily Trust, the state police spokesperson, SP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed that one person had been arrested in connection with the killing.
"The Command has commenced full investigation into the incident. Further details will be communicated to members of the public as the investigation progresses."
Nguroje also appealed to residents to refrain from taking the law into their own hands, saying:
"The Command urges members of the public to remain calm, avoid jungle justice, and allow the police to conclude the investigation."
The identity of the deceased had not been disclosed as of the time of this report.
The police did not reveal the suspect's name or the circumstances that led to the alleged attack.
Man allegedly kills girlfriend over infidelity
Recall that Police operatives arrested Malime Ejor for killing his girlfriend, Moshie Igu, over alleged infidelity.
The incident occurred during a heated argument on a farm in Cross River State.
The state spokesperson, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, shared more details about the tragic incident.
Woman arrested for killing husband 8 months
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Abia State Police Command arrested Sara Innocent after she allegedly stabbed her husband during a domestic dispute in Obingwa LGA.
The incident happened on August 8, 2026, at Umuokereke Ngwa, just eight months after the couple married in December 2025.
Police spokesperson Maureen Chinaka confirmed the suspect was in custody while the investigation continues at the State CID.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.