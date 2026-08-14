A middle-aged woman was allegedly behe@ded inside a hotel room in Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Friday afternoon

Witnesses who heard sounds of a struggle broke into the room at Novex Hotel and found the woman with a severe wound to her neck

Adamawa State Police Command confirmed the arrest of one suspect and said a full investigation has commenced

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Girei LGA, Adamawa State - A yet-to-be identified middle-aged woman has been allegedly behe@ded by a man inside a hotel room in Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa State, in an incident that has shocked residents of the area.

The tragedy unfolded on Friday afternoon at Novex Hotel, where the suspect had checked in alongside the woman.

Police react as a woman was found dead in an Adamawa hotel. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Facebook

People nearby reportedly heard the sounds of a violent struggle coming from the room and forced their way in, only to find the woman lying in a pool of blood with a deep gash across her neck.

The woman's body was subsequently moved from the hotel to an undisclosed hospital. Security forces arrived at the scene and took the suspect into custody.

Police confirm arrest, urge calm

According to Daily Trust, the state police spokesperson, SP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed that one person had been arrested in connection with the killing.

"The Command has commenced full investigation into the incident. Further details will be communicated to members of the public as the investigation progresses."

Nguroje also appealed to residents to refrain from taking the law into their own hands, saying:

"The Command urges members of the public to remain calm, avoid jungle justice, and allow the police to conclude the investigation."

The identity of the deceased had not been disclosed as of the time of this report.

The police did not reveal the suspect's name or the circumstances that led to the alleged attack.

Police give an update after a woman was found dead in a hotel in Adamawa state.

Source: Original

Man allegedly kills girlfriend over infidelity

Recall that Police operatives arrested Malime Ejor for killing his girlfriend, Moshie Igu, over alleged infidelity.

The incident occurred during a heated argument on a farm in Cross River State.

The state spokesperson, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, shared more details about the tragic incident.

Woman arrested for killing husband 8 months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Abia State Police Command arrested Sara Innocent after she allegedly stabbed her husband during a domestic dispute in Obingwa LGA.

The incident happened on August 8, 2026, at Umuokereke Ngwa, just eight months after the couple married in December 2025.

Police spokesperson Maureen Chinaka confirmed the suspect was in custody while the investigation continues at the State CID.

Source: Legit.ng