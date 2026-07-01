Gunmen killed two policemen and injured one during a routine operation at Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State

Police Commissioner Olugbenga Adepoju visited the scene for assessment and ongoing investigation on Tuesday, June 30, 2026

A viral video captures the tragic aftermath of the attack on the officers

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Gunmen killed two policemen and injured another at a security checkpoint along the Mbodo/Aluu axis of Obiri-Kwerre Road in Rivers State.

The policemen were attacked and shot while on a routine stop-and-search operation at about 9 pm on Monday, June 29,2026.

The assailants immediately zoomed off in their vehicle after committing the act.

The three policemen were reportedly attached to the Aluu Division in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

A viral video circulating on social media shows the lifeless bodies of the officers lying in pools of their own blood.

Accordig to a voice from the background, the gunmen were robbing in the area before opening fire on the operatives and immediately took to their heels.

The state police spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Blessing Agabe, said that the investigation is ongoing.

Agabe disclosed that the state Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, visited the scene on Tuesday morning alongside his management team for an on-the-spot assessment.

“Yes, I can confirm. Two of our men died, and the other one was injured and is receiving treatment in the Hospital.

“The Commissioner of Police, with other members of the command’s management team, visited the scene of the incident this morning to assess the situation, and the investigation is ongoing.”

Gunmen kill Police Inspector during highway attack

Recall that Inspector Christian Gbaratee was shot dead while Inspector Ekoro Isong went missing during a confrontation with gunmen.

Gunmen ambushed police officers along the Port Harcourt–Aba Road while returning from Rivers state.

The assailants stolen the gun from Gbaratee during the attack, as well as the suspect who had been in custody.

Gunmen kill 2 policemen at NIPSS

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that gunmen attacked the NIPSS in Kuru, Plateau state, leaving two police officers dead and sparking panic.

Witnesses recount chaotic moments of gunfire as security forces engaged attackers near the institute.

Authorities have launched investigations and urged the public to only rely on verified information amid ongoing tensions.

Source: Legit.ng