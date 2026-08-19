A federal judge lifted a temporary stay that had blocked the Trump administration from ending Temporary Protected Status for Ethiopian nationals in the US

The Department of Homeland Security warned those affected to leave the country immediately or face deportation following the ruling

Ethiopian nationals and advocacy group African Communities Together expressed disappointment, and part of the legal battle over the cancellation continues in court

A US federal judge has cleared the way for the Trump administration to cancel Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for around 5,000 Ethiopians living in the United States, lifting a legal block that had previously prevented the move.

US District Judge Brian Murphy issued the ruling, removing a temporary stay that had shielded Ethiopian nationals from losing their humanitarian protections. The decision makes Ethiopia the final country for which the Trump administration has terminated TPS, a programme that shields people who fled their home countries due to natural disasters or armed conflict, allowing them to live and work legally in the US without fear of deportation.

Donald Trump to deport 5000 Ethiopians living in the US Photo Credit: @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

DHS warns Ethiopians to leave

BBC reported that following the ruling, the Department of Homeland Security posted a blunt warning on X: "Those with terminated TPS are in our nation ILLEGALLY. They have two options: LEAVE IMMEDIATELY or be DEPORTED." The department's general counsel, James Percival, also celebrated the outcome, writing on X: "All TPS terminations are in effect!"

The ruling came weeks after the US Supreme Court in June ended similar protections for thousands of Haitian and Syrian nationals, giving the administration further legal footing for its broader immigration crackdown. President Donald Trump has moved to cancel TPS for nationals from more than a dozen countries since taking office.

Legal challenge continues

Murphy dismissed some claims brought by Ethiopian nationals who had sued to preserve their status, but he allowed the plaintiffs to continue litigating one key argument — that the cancellation was driven by racial or national origin discrimination, which would breach the US Constitution.

The advocacy group African Communities Together, along with the Ethiopian plaintiffs, said the decision put lives at risk.

Ethiopia was first designated for TPS in late 2022 under then-President Joe Biden, following the conflict in the country's northern Tigray region. The Biden administration estimated at the time that more than 20,000 people who had been living continuously in the US since October 2022 would qualify for the protection.

Tensions in Tigray have risen again in recent months, with fighting and drone strikes reported in parts of the region. Both Ethiopia's federal government and Tigrayan leaders have accused each other of breaching the 2022 Pretoria Agreement, which ended a civil war that killed hundreds of thousands of people. The Tigray People's Liberation Front has moved to restore its prewar regional government, while Addis Ababa has accused Tigrayan leaders of cooperating with Eritrea and the Sudanese military. Ethiopia also faces separate armed insurgencies in its Oromia and Amhara regions.

Adeboye speaks on Trump's administration

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Adeboye praised US President Donald Trump during the US-Nigeria Faith Heroes Award Gala in Washington on June 23, 2026.

The RCCG leader described Trump as "the best politician I have ever met,” noting his consistency in keeping promises.

Adeboye also urged President Bola Tinubu to strengthen Nigeria-US ties by assuring Trump of Nigeria’s commitment to counter-terrorism.

Source: Legit.ng