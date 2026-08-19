Nigerian music star Davido has shared his opinion on whether couples should maintain separate or secret bank accounts

The singer said both men and women should have personal finances to protect themselves from unexpected situations in the future

Davido revealed that he would not be angry if he discovered that his wife had a secret bank account and jokingly suggested he could contribute to it

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has opened up about money and relationships, sharing his thoughts on why couples should maintain personal bank accounts.

The music star spoke during an appearance on The Uncut Podcast, where he was asked whether women should have secret bank accounts away from their partners.

Davido revealed that he would not be angry if he discovered that his wife had a secret bank account. Photos: Davido/Chioma.

Source: Instagram

Davido agreed that having personal finances could be beneficial for women in relationships.

“Yeah, I think it’s good. I think, I actually think they should,” he said.

However, the singer quickly made it clear that he does not believe the arrangement should apply only to women.

According to Davido, both partners should maintain their own accounts because life can be unpredictable.

“You never know,” he said, stressing that people in relationships should be able to “mount their ground”.

Would Davido be angry?

The conversation became even more interesting when Davido was asked how he would react if he discovered that his wife had a secret bank account.

Rather than expressing anger, the singer said he would be comfortable with the idea.

“If I ever found out like my wife had a secret bank account, I’ll not be angry,” Davido said.

He then added a humorous twist, suggesting that he might even contribute to the account.

Davido ultimately broadened his argument beyond married women, insisting that personal financial independence should be available to everyone in a relationship.

“I think everybody should have their own,” he concluded.

Watch an X video of Davido talking about his wife's secret bank account here:

Reactions trail Davido's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@ikobily stated:

"This one dey raise leg abeg put that leg down e no reach chioma own biko"

@myprinta.ng noted:

"This is so true, especially in Nigeria where properties can suddenly become a family meeting agenda after a man’s demise 😂. Women, please have your own money and assets. Love is beautiful, but land documents are also important."

Davido says both men and women should have personal finances to protect themselves from unexpected situations in the future. Photo: Davido.

Source: Twitter

Davido takes a swipe at MC Oluomo

Legit.ng also reported that Davido waded into the simmering dispute between MC Oluomo and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He took a pointed jab at the transport union chief in an Instagram story post on Monday, July 27, 2026.

The Afrobeats superstar addressed MC Oluomo directly in a brief but cutting message. Writing in pidgin English, he said: "kingmcoluomo dem say u dey game ... I doubt lol look ur mirror."

Source: Legit.ng