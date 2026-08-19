The Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service announced that applicants can now check their application status on the official recruitment portal

Shortlisted candidates are to sit a Computer-Based Test starting Thursday, August 20, 2026, accessible through the portal

Many applicants took to social media to complain that their status still shows 'under review' with the CBT less than 24 hours away

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) has told applicants in its ongoing recruitment exercise to log in to its official portal, recruitment.naqs.gov.ng, to check whether they have progressed to the next stage of the process.

NAQS confirmed that candidates who advance to the next stage will be required to sit a Computer-Based Test (CBT), conducted online through the same recruitment portal from Thursday, August 20, 2026.

CBT assessment starts August 20 for NAQS recruitment 2026. Photo credit: @NAQSng

Source: Twitter

The Director of Human Resources, ACG. Issaka Ahmed made this known in a statement issued via the X handle @naqsng on Wednesday, August 18, 2026,

The notice added that further scheduling details would be sent to applicants via their registered email addresses.

The service urged all applicants to rely only on information shared through official channels.

Applicants raise concerns over portal status.

The announcement triggered an immediate wave of complaints from applicants on social media, with many saying their portals still displayed an "under review" message despite the CBT being hours away.

@tomilashinde wrote:

"Please, why is my application still written under review and the CBT assessment is starting tomorrow? If we weren't shortlisted for the next stage, it should have been written boldly in our portal rather than this 'Under review'. To get a Gov job is now hard in our country😞"

@excellentolale1 echoed the concern:

"Under review? Till when? Exam starting tomorrow and the larger percentage I've seen, especially for those using BSC/HND, is 'Under Review'. Who has seen 'Progression to next stage' status as they announced abeg?"

Some applicants directed suspicion at the process itself. @JusticeChigonum asked:

"Why is every application for ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT II under review? Has the positions been shared amongst the Senators and House of Reps members as usual?"

@Solomon27297941 added:

"Information reaching me that all applicants who applied for Assistant Superintendent of Quarantine II (ASQ II) – CONRAISS 07 (HND/BSC) application is under review. Why include the cadre when there is no intention of recruiting them?"

Others reported technical difficulties on the portal. @IsaacAdeku68864 said:

"I have entered my details correctly and have carefully rechecked them several times. However, the portal keeps returning messages such as 'Wrong' and 'Record could not be found'."

@Adosa85865310 called on the agency to act:

"Please, NAQS should do something about their portal because up to now it is still showing under review almost all applicants thanks🙏"

NAQS has not issued any follow-up response to the technical complaints raised by applicants ahead of the August 20 CBT start date.

NAQS recruitment: FG announces update on shortlisted candidates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service postponed the release of shortlisted candidates that was due on August 13, 2026.

NAQS said the delay was to ensure the process remains thorough, transparent, and accurate before any list is published.

The service's Director of Human Resources, ACG Issaka Ahmed, signed the notice and urged applicants to follow only official channels for updates.

Source: Legit.ng