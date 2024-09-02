In the early hours of Monday, gunmen ambushed and killed a police officer and a vigilante during a patrol at Kwanan Milgoma on the Sokoto-Bodinga road

The incident occurred around 3 a.m., with details about the cause and extent of the attack still unfolding

At the time of the attack, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda was attending a zonal town hall meeting in Funtua

Details about the incident are still emerging, and the exact cause and extent of the damage remain unclear, Daily Trust reported.

According to reports, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda was in Funtua for a zonal town hall meeting at the time of the attack.

