BREAKING: Tragedy as Gunmen Kill Policeman, Vigilante in Sokoto
- In the early hours of Monday, gunmen ambushed and killed a police officer and a vigilante during a patrol at Kwanan Milgoma on the Sokoto-Bodinga road
- The incident occurred around 3 a.m., with details about the cause and extent of the attack still unfolding
- At the time of the attack, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda was attending a zonal town hall meeting in Funtua
Kwanan Milgoma, Sokoto state - Gunmen reportedly shot and killed a police officer and a vigilante during a patrol in Sokoto State.
The attack took place around 3 a.m. on Monday, September 2, at Kwanan Milgoma, along the Sokoto-Bodinga road.
Details about the incident are still emerging, and the exact cause and extent of the damage remain unclear, Daily Trust reported.
According to reports, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda was in Funtua for a zonal town hall meeting at the time of the attack.
