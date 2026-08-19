Nollywood actor Yinka Quadri finally spoke up about his close friend Ogogo's health struggles amid the actor's stage 4 cancer diagnosis

Quadri shared an edited photo of himself and Ogogo on Instagram, echoing a message of solidarity similar to one posted earlier by actor Jide Kosoko

Fans and colleagues flooded the post with heartfelt prayers and emotional reactions for the ailing Yoruba movie veteran

Nollywood actor Yinka Quadri has finally broken his silence over the deteriorating health of his longtime friend and colleague, Alhaji Taiwo Babatunde Hassan, widely known as Ogogo, who is currently battling stage 4 cancer.

Quadri posted a tribute on his official Instagram page on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, addressing fans, colleagues, and well-wishers who had been reaching out with messages and prayers over Ogogo's condition.

Actor Yinka Quadri stands with his best friend Taiwo Hassan Ogogo. Credit: yinkaquadri/taiwohassanogogo

Source: Instagram

The post featured an edited photograph of both men together, a symbolic gesture underlining the depth of their friendship. In his message, Quadri acknowledged the outpouring of concern and expressed sincere appreciation to everyone who had shown support for the ailing actor.

The tone of his statement closely mirrored an earlier message shared by veteran actor Jide Kosoko, who had also publicly addressed Ogogo's health battle.

Yinka Quadri expresses gratitude to fans following support for his friend Taiwo Hassan Ogogo. Credit: yinkaquadri

Source: Instagram

Yinka Quadri's social media post about Ogogo's health is below:

Fans React to Yinka Quadri's Post

The post quickly drew emotional responses from fans and followers who were clearly moved by seeing the two friends side by side on Instagram.

@emiraltyafrica wrote:

"I love this picture particularly"

@ajike_olose_skin_herb_spiritua commented:

"Death will not separate you now 👏in Jesus name"

@olatunji_sodiq31 reacted:

"Kehinde don speak In-sha-Allah both of you go celebrate 90yrs"

@olagovernment shared:

"Seeing both of you in one frame really touched my heart. May God, in His infinite mercy, strengthen him, heal him completely, and grant him a speedy recovery. 🙏🏽 May we all have reasons to celebrate his healing very soon."

@omotolaadewumi wrote:

"Two jolly friends, God bless you and continue to abide with you. Oju ko ni ti wa"

@kemi_e added:

"Perfect healing ijmn"

Ogogo and Yinka Quadri reconcile

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported in 2024 that Yinka Quadri and Ogogo finally buried the hatchet. Rumours have been circulating that the two actors are not on good terms.

The fallout became obvious when Yinka Quadri was absent from Ogogo's daughter’s wedding and naming ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng