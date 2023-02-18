A few days before the 2023 general elections, gunmen have, again, launched an attack on a police formation in Anambra state, the home state of a top contender in the presidential race; killing at least 3 officers on duty, and injuring many others.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, reported that unknown gunmen, in the early hours of Saturday, February 18, invaded Ogidi Area Command in Idemili North local government area; shot sporadically, and killed three policemen.

Gunmen invade police station, kill 3 officers in Anambra

The state's police command, in a statement on Saturday, through its public relations officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the attack.

He said:

"Anambra state police command have reinforced security in the Idemili North area of the state, following the attack on the Ogidi Area Command in the early hours of Saturday, 18/2/2023, where three police operatives paid the supreme price.

"The hoodlums started shooting sporadically on approaching the area command and threw IEDs and petrol bombs, which helped them to gain entrance. Unfortunately, the buildings in the police facility were affected.

"The command observed with grave concern the loss of life and valuables as a result of this attack, calls for calm as the police are resolute in depriving these criminal elements of the space they desire to perpetrate their evil acts and enhance the safety of life and property in the state."

