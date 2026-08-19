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Trending Video Shows Aftermath of Kenya Helicopter Crash that Killed All 7 People Aboard
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Trending Video Shows Aftermath of Kenya Helicopter Crash that Killed All 7 People Aboard

by  Basit Jamiu
2 min read
  • A Eurocopter EC130 B4 helicopter registered as 5Y-GYM went down at Lolokwe Mountain in Samburu county on August 19, 2026
  • Kenya Civil Aviation Authority issued a formal statement confirming the crash and fatalities, marking its first official acknowledgement of deaths
  • The Air Accident Investigation Department has taken charge of the inquiry into the cause of the crash

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Police have confirmed that all seven people on board a helicopter that came down at Lolokwe Mountain in Samburu county lost their lives in the accident on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) issued a formal press statement through its Corporate Communication Department, confirming the crash and the deaths. It was the first official acknowledgement that the incident had resulted in fatalities.

KCAA issues a formal statement confirming fatalities in the Eurocopter EC130 accident.
Police confirm seven people lose their lives as a helicopter crashes at Lolokwe Mountain in Samburu County. Photo credit: AFP/GettyImages
Source: Getty Images

According to Tuko, the aircraft, a Eurocopter EC130 B4 with the registration 5Y-GYM, went down at around 9.13am while on a flight from Loisaba to Ewasonyiro. The helicopter was destroyed by both the force of impact and a fire that broke out at the scene.

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Breaking: 6 People die as helicopter crashes at Mount Ololokwe

Footage from the site shows scorched earth, blackened rocks, and burnt debris spread across the forested terrain surrounding the crash site.

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Samburu crash investigation under way

The Ministry of Roads and Transport's Air Accident Investigation Department has taken charge of determining what caused the crash. KCAA said it is actively coordinating with relevant agencies throughout the process.

In its statement, KCAA extended its "deepest condolences to the families of the victims."

Lolokwe Mountain, also known as Ol Lolokwe, is a flat-topped peak in the Samburu region and a well-known destination for visitors travelling to northern Kenya.

Families mourn victims as scorched terrain and burnt debris mark the Samburu crash site.
Air Accident Investigation Department launches probe into the Lolokwe Mountain helicopter disaster. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages
Source: TikTok

6 people die as helicopter crashes

Legit.ng earlier reported that a helicopter carrying six people came down at Mount Ololokwe in Samburu county, central Kenya, on Wednesday, August 19, with officials confirming no survivors.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Department delivered the news to the BBC but said the identities of those on board had not yet been confirmed. Local media reports suggest the aircraft was transporting tourists at the time.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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