Gunmen attacked NIPSS in Kuru, Plateau State, leaving two police officers dead and sparking panic

Witnesses recount chaotic moments of gunfire as security forces engaged attackers near the institute

Authorities launch investigations while urging public reliance on verified information amid ongoing tensions

Gunmen in the late hours of Monday attacked the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru, near Jos, Plateau state, leaving two police officers feared dead and heightening tension in the area.

The attackers were said to have arrived around 11:40 p.m., opening fire on security operatives stationed at the gate of the institution before a fierce exchange ensued.

Gunmen Attack Top Govt Institute, 2 Police Officers Feared Dead as Tension Rises

Source: Twitter

Eyewitnesses recount night of gunfire

A staff member of the institute, who requested anonymity, described the moment panic set in, Punch reported.

“I was sleeping when I heard gunshots. I didn’t know what to make of it, but when I woke up, I discovered it was real because the gunshots had already caused commotion within the NIPSS. It turned out that the institution was under attack,” he said.

Another source confirmed that security personnel engaged the attackers, preventing them from breaching the facility further.

“Thank God security was reinforced, and the attackers fled. But they succeeded in killing two persons at the gate before they ran away. A soldier and a policeman were the victims. It’s very unfortunate,” the source added.

Panic spreads as authorities launch investigation

Residents in surrounding communities reported sustained gunfire that triggered widespread panic across Kuru.

A resident, Bulus Haruna, said the shooting lasted several minutes, forcing people to stay indoors.

The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies later confirmed the incident, stating that the situation had been brought under control and that normal activities were ongoing.

Security agencies have since launched investigations to determine the motive behind the attack, while authorities urged the public to rely only on verified information as inquiries continue.

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The terrorists carried out the killings after attacking the village at about 9:00 am on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng