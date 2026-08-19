Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has asked 12 first-team players to train apart from the main squad as the club looks to cut its roster

Nicolas Jackson and Liam Delap are among the players excluded with the club actively working on their departures

Defenders Tosin Adarabioyo and Axel Disasi are also in the group, with early signs already pointing to their exits from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have instructed 12 first-team players to train away from the main group as the club works to offload them before the summer transfer window shuts,

Manager Xabi Alonso is looking to trim a squad widely considered too large as he prepares for his first Premier League match in charge, a home fixture against Fulham on Monday, August 24, 2026.

Chelsea set to sell 12 players before the transfer window closes. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

The Blues wrapped up pre-season with a 3-1 victory over Real Sociedad at Stamford Bridge, meaning competitive football is now just around the corner.

The squad-size problem is a familiar one at the club. Since BlueCo's takeover, Chelsea have entered each new campaign carrying more players than any manager can realistically use, and the current window is no different.

12 Chelsea stars train separately

According to The Telegraph, Nicolas Jackson and Liam Delap are the headline names among the 12 players training separately.

Alonso has settled on João Pedro, Emmanuel Emegha and Danny Welbeck as his preferred striker options, leaving no room for either man in his attacking plans.

At the back, centre-backs Tosin Adarabioyo and Axel Disasi have also been placed in the separate group. Reports suggest talks over their exits are already under way.

A telling sign came during Chelsea's final pre-season game, when new signing Valentino Barco wore the number 4 shirt previously associated with Adarabioyo, with multiple clubs interested, as noted by Sun Sport.

Not everyone on the fringes faces a certain exit. Enzo Fernandez, Malo Gusto and Pedro Neto remain part of the main squad under Alonso.

However, the club could sanction their sales before the window closes if a suitable offer arrives and a replacement can be secured in time.

Chelsea's recurring challenge of managing an oversized roster once again looks set to define a significant portion of their summer business ahead of the new Premier League season.

Source: Legit.ng