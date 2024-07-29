BREAKING: Tension as Gunmen Kill 4 Policemen, POS Operator in Imo
- No fewer than four police officers and a point of sale (POS) operator have been shot dead by unknown gunmen in Imo state
- It was gathered that the incident occurred at a stop and search checkpoint along Owerri-Onitsha road in Imo state
- An eyewitness said some pedestrians were also shot and they were all rushed to a nearby hospital
Imo state - Gunmen have killed four police officers and a point of sale (POS) operator at stop and search checkpoint along Owerri-Onitsha road in Imo state.
It was gathered that the tragic incident around 6:30 pm on Monday, July 29.
According to The Punch, an eyewitness said the gunmen opened fire on the policemen at a popular hotel.
The tragic incident caused apprehension and pandemonium in the area as the gunmen zoomed off after carrying out the deadly attack, Vanguard reports.
“The gunmen stormed one of the popular hotels where the police checkpoint was mounted at Irete around 6:30 pm and shot at the four policemen on the stop and search duty, including a Point of Sale operator.
“They also shot dead a female Point of Sale operator and some pedestrians who were taken unawares and they were all rushed to a nearby hospital. It was horrific. All the people around ran away for fear of being hit by stray bullets.
Legit.ng recalls that suspected ESN/IPOB members killed two police officers in a renewed attack on security agencies in Imo state.
The state police public relations officer, Henry Okoye said the gunmen threw dynamite at the police officers while on security patrol.
Okoye said while two policemen lost their lives four others survived the attack on Saturday morning, March 23
Gunmen attack checkpoint, kill 2 policemen
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that there was pandemonium in the commercial city of Aba as gunmen attacked a police checkpoint and killed two officers
The daredevil gunmen also injured one other policeman during the attack at Opobo junction along Ikot Ekpene Road, Ogbor Hill
The tragic incident happened barely a month after some soldiers attached to the 144 Battalion in Aba, were killed
