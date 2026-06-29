Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the RCCG has revealed God's promise for the dramatic release of abducted Oyo schoolchildren and teachers

Nigerians in their reactions expressed concerns over government inaction and highlighted other kidnapping cases in the country

At the same time, Adeboye's statements have sparked debate on the role of faith amidst rising abduction incidents in Nigeria

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has said that God revealed to him that the abducted schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo will be released dramatically.

Recall that the gunmen had kidnapped 32 people from the Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and Community High School, Ahoro-Esiele; Primary School, Esiele, in the Oriire Local Government Area of the state. The incident happened on May 15.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye speaks on the abduction of Oyo schoolchildren Photo Credit: @PastorEAAdeboye

Source: Twitter

Terrorists killed abducted teacher in Oyo

Premium Times reported that the abductors killed one of the victims, who was a mathematics teacher, identified as Michael Oyedokun, while in captivity.

In a viral video, Adeboye spoke at the US-Nigeria Faith Heroes Award Gala, an event organised by the Save Nigeria Group in Washington, D.C on Tuesday, June 23. He added that he had sought God's direction immediately after the abduction happened.

“Some people then began to speak, challenging those of us who said we had been praying. They said, ‘You are fasting, you are praying, where is your God?’ So I went to the Lord in prayer, in deep agony. I said, ‘Father, you have heard them. They said, ‘Where is our God?’ And then God spoke to me. He told me that the release of the children is going to be dramatic.”

Pastor Adeboye said that God promised to respond concerning the plan for the release of the abducted children and teachers. He also added that God spoke to several other matters concerning the nation.

Reactions as Adeboye speaks on Oyo kidnapping

The report has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Sir Henro lamented the government's failure to rescue the abducted:

"We listen; we don't judge. The government has failed; it should be said plain and plain. When citizens are kidnapped in other countries, the government acts and does not wait for manners from heaven."

Nigerians react as Pastor Enock Adeboye speaks on Oyo abduction Photo Credit: @PastorEAAdeboye

Source: Twitter

M. C Ugwummadu Esq wondered about others who were kidnapped:

"What about the other hundreds of children kidnapped by these same terrorists? Are these Oyo schools children more precious than the Borno state children that were kidnapped while going to write NECO? Is this another sign of 'we' against 'them' rhetoric? Can Adeboye relax, please?"

Dazzler criticised the cleric:

"You see why I can't blame Soludo for going after pastors; the damage they have done to God's name is enormous, indeed God is merciful."

Nad criticised the cleric:

"Of course, every rescue is always dramatic. No date, time or anything specific?"

See the video of the cleric on YouTube here:

Adeboye speaks on Trump's administration

Legit.ng earlier reported that Enoch Adeboye praised US President Donald Trump during the US-Nigeria Faith Heroes Award Gala in Washington on June 23, 2026.

The RCCG leader described Trump as "the best politician I have ever met,” noting his consistency in keeping promises.

Adeboye also urged President Bola Tinubu to strengthen Nigeria-US ties by assuring Trump of Nigeria’s commitment to counter-terrorism.

Source: Legit.ng