Filmmaker Omoni Oboli paid a new heartfelt tribute to her late friend and colleague, Alexx Ekubo

The actress shared an emotional message on social media and reflected on their close bond

Her touching words have sparked reactions, adding to the ongoing conversations surrounding the actor's passing

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli has paid tribute to her late colleague and close friend, Alexx Ekubo, amid ongoing conversations surrounding his death.

Legit.ng reported that on Thursday, June 25, David Ekubo, who identified himself as a cousin of the late actor, claimed that members of the Ekubo family were not fully informed about important developments surrounding Alexx's passing.

Alexx Ekubo's bestie Omoni Oboli remembers him amid controversy around actor's death. Credit: @omonioboli, @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

According to him, some relatives remain troubled by what they described as unanswered questions.

“With grave pain, heaviness and sorrow, the family of Ikenna Alex Ekubo advises the public that the events leading up to his passing have been unclear,” the statement read.

David further alleged that the family was not immediately informed about Alexx's death when it occurred on May 11.

According to David, a family representative who officially went to receive the actor's body from the mortuary was allegedly not allowed to view it.

He argued that this and other developments have contributed to growing concerns among relatives.

Taking to her Instagram page, Oboli shared a heartfelt post alongside a photo of herself with the late actor.

In her message, she described Ekubo as someone whose memory will always remain cherished.

“The memory of the righteous is blessed. Forever in our hearts, bestie. Rest in peace, Alex. You came, you saw, you conquered. Continue to rest in the bosom of our Lord. Rest, dearest,” she wrote.

Ekubo, who was widely celebrated for his roles in Nollywood and his vibrant personality, continues to be remembered fondly by colleagues and fans alike.

See the details below:

Omonli Oboli's post triggers reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nonye_okelue said:

"For those who genuinely care for Alex, please report the page of any Ekubo who is trying to destroy Alex's legacy; they are doing this for engagement. Report massively!! Enough is enough, haba!!"

gatsegwasi said:

"Whoever sees his wife should please hug her tight. Rest easy Alexx. We your true fans are not paying attention to their nonsense, okay? We love you, Chief Ikuku ❤️❤️."

bammybestowed said:

"Rest well brother ❤️."

amarachichukwunyeree said:

"@omonioboli please whatever you do please protect his wife."

reviews_withgina said:

"You are forever in my heart ♥️ Alexx . Journey well Chief Ikuku 🤍🤍🕊️🕊️ It is painful but May God strengthen the hearts and the loved ones you left behind 🙏."

Omoni Oboli reacts with emotional message amid Alexx Ekubo death controversy. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Facebook

Alexx Ekubo's wife pens tribute to late actor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's wife, Anwuli, penned a touching tribute in his funeral programme pamphlet.

The grieving widow noted that her husband stood by her during the painful period of her mother's death.

Anwuli also shared that the late actor often expressed his love through handwritten notes left around their home and described their marriage as a journey rooted in shared faith.

Source: Legit.ng