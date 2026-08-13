The Consulate General of France in Lagos advertised a Press Attaché vacancy based at its Chancery office

The role requires fluency in French, prior experience in a similar position, and a valid Nigerian work permit

Interested applicants must send a CV and cover letter to an official French diplomatic email address

The Consulate General of France in Lagos has announced a vacancy for a Press Attaché to be based at its Chancery office in Nigeria's commercial capital.

The successful candidate will work directly under the Consul General alongside the Head of Chancery and a local staff member, forming a small but dedicated communications team.

The Consulate General of France in Lagos is seeking a Press Attaché for its Chancery office. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What the role involves

The Press Attaché will be responsible for managing the consulate's public communications, which includes monitoring local press contacts, tracking influencers, and coordinating meetings with Nigerian journalists as well as permanent correspondents of international media.

République française noted that the person hired will also oversee the production and regular updating of content across the consulate's website and social media platforms.

Beyond communications, the role requires the attaché to produce analytical reports covering the economic, social and political situation in southern Nigeria, working in coordination with the embassy's press and communications department. The position also calls for involvement in planning institutional and event-based communications, including national day celebrations and other high-profile occasions.

Skills and conditions required

Candidates must demonstrate fluency in French, which the consulate described as the primary working language, alongside a solid command of English. Strong writing skills, the ability to draft reports and summaries, and proficiency with basic digital tools are listed among the core requirements.

The Consulate General of France in Lagos is looking for a Press Attaché. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The consulate is also looking for someone who is rigorous, capable of maintaining confidentiality, and able to work as part of a team while staying neutral and service-oriented in their approach.

Prior experience in a similar administrative or communications role is required. Applicants must already be resident in Nigeria and hold a valid work permit, as the role does not come with relocation or permit sponsorship.

Those who meet the requirements are invited to send a CV and a cover letter to cad.lagos-fslt@diplomatie.gouv.fr.

US announces several jobs

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the United States Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria announced several job vacancies, inviting qualified and interested Nigerians to apply for various positions within the US Mission.

According to the official job portal of the US Embassy in Nigeria, the open positions are available to the public, with different closing dates specified for each role.

Source: Legit.ng