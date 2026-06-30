The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, defends Tinubu’s actions on Nigeria's insecurity at US-Nigeria Faith Heroes Award Gala

Pastor Enoch The cleric calls for decisive action against terrorism, urging military commanders to meet strict deadlines

He called for strict focus on disrupting terrorist funding is essential for combating insecurity in Nigeria

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has defended President Bola Tinubu against criticism over Nigeria’s insecurity challenges, arguing that the president has taken necessary steps by giving directives to security agencies.

Adeboye made the remarks at the US-Nigeria Faith Heroes Award Gala organised by the Save Nigeria Group in Washington, where he said it was unfair to blame the president entirely for security failures.

Pastor Adeboye backs Tinubu, says president should not be solely blamed for insecurity. Photo credit: @officialABAT/Enoch Adeboye

Source: Twitter

“I need to make this one clear: I don’t support those who are accusing the president of not doing enough. When the commander-in-chief has given instructions to his subordinates, he has done his bit. You don’t expect him to go and put on khaki and (fight),” Adeboye said.

Cleric calls for stronger action against terrorism

While defending Tinubu, the cleric acknowledged that insecurity had worsened, noting that terrorism and kidnapping had spread beyond northern communities into parts of southern Nigeria, Punch reported.

“Things have gone far, far worse than before the bomb came,” he said, adding that the situation had become so severe that some people were questioning where God was amid the crisis.

Adeboye disclosed that he had advised President Tinubu to issue a firm deadline to military commanders to end terrorism or step aside, Vanguard reported.

“I told him to tell all the military boys, all the army, navy and air force: ‘You have 90 days. Wipe out this rubbish or resign.’ And then take care of the supporters, the sponsors,” he said.

Adeboye targets terror sponsors

The RCCG leader also stressed the need to go after those funding terrorist activities, describing them as influential individuals within society.

“You know them,” he said, urging authorities to focus on those supplying weapons and resources to criminal groups.

He further called for international cooperation, including support from the United States, to strengthen Nigeria’s fight against terrorism.

Adeboye hails Trump

Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has publicly praised US President Donald Trump, describing him as “the best politician I have ever met.”

Speaking at the US-Nigeria Faith Heroes Award Gala organised by the Save Nigeria Group on June 23, 2026, in Washington, Adeboye expressed gratitude for Trump’s leadership, saying: “Thank God for Trump.”

Source: Legit.ng