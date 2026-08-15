Senator Lere Oyewumi, DG of Accord Party's Imole Campaign, contested his polling unit in Ikire, the hometown of APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji

Results from the INEC iReV portal showed Accord Party polled 320 votes against APC's 156 votes at the Sunmoye Primary School unit

The outcome is significant as it came from within the APC candidate's own town during the Osun governorship election

Senator Lere Oyewumi, who serves as Director General of Accord Party's Imole Campaign Council and represents Osun West in the Senate, has secured his polling unit for Governor Ademola Adeleke during Saturday's Osun governorship election.

Accord Party recorded 320 votes at Polling Unit 9, Ward 9, SS Peter and Paul Primary School, Sunmoye, Ikire, compared to 156 votes for the All Progressives Congress. The result is especially notable because Ikire is the hometown of APC governorship candidate Bola Oyebamiji, Tribune reports.

Accord Party secures 320 votes against APC's 156 at the Sunmoye Primary School unit.

Source: Twitter

Ikire Result Breakdown

Figures obtained from the INEC iReV portal show that 497 voters were accredited at the polling unit. Accord Party led with 320 votes, while APC came second with 156. The African Democratic Congress and the Zenith Labour Party each recorded 3 votes, and 15 ballots were declared void.

Oyewumi personally shared the breakdown of results from the unit, describing it as a delivery for Governor Adeleke in what is considered APC territory given that the opposition's candidate hails from the town.

What the Result Means

The Accord Party is the platform under which Governor Adeleke is seeking re-election. Winning a polling unit inside his main challenger's hometown is a symbolic result for the ruling side, reflecting the reach of the Imole Campaign's ground operation in the state.

Oyewumi's role as Director General of the campaign placed him at the centre of mobilisation efforts ahead of the election, and his ability to turn out votes in Ward 9, Ikire reinforces the party's claim of strong grassroots support across Osun State.

Osun 2026: List of 3 major contenders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun State is heading into its most watched political contest in years, with 14 candidates on the ballot for the governorship election set for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

While the field is broad, three candidates have emerged as the most prominent contenders: incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Source: Legit.ng